Kerala: CPI(M) Criticises Centre Over Its Policies

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, describing it as a regime that behaves like a“street goon” and calling for intense protests against its actions.

Speaking at a function marking the 12th death anniversary of veteran leader M.V. Raghavan, Baby accused the Centre of disregarding the Supreme Court's directions on the appointment of the Election Commission and simply tearing them up.

He said protests against such actions should be intensified, irrespective of whether the party was in power or not.

Baby also used the occasion to reflect on electoral defeats and organisational strength, saying parties should not blame the people when they lose elections but instead ask themselves what they had done wrong.

Raghavan was an outstanding example of organisational ability, he said, recalling his exceptional understanding of how to build and mobilise a political organisation.

The remarks were significant given Raghavan's turbulent relationship with the CPI(M), which expelled him in 1986 after he proposed an alternative tactical line.

At the time, he was among the tallest leaders in the party, with even Pinarayi Vijayan ranking below him.

A seven-time legislator, Raghavan was elected four times on the CPI(M) ticket before his expulsion.

He subsequently formed the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), which became an ally of the Congress-led UDF.

He served twice as a minister in UDF governments.

After leaving the CPI(M), Raghavan remained a fierce critic of its top leadership, frequently targeting former Chief Ministers E.K. Nayanar and V.S. Achuthanandan, besides Vijayan.

Baby on Monday dismissed social media criticism over his receiving an award instituted in Raghavan's name, despite having criticised him.

He said the party had taken disciplinary action against Raghavan as part of its organisational procedures.

He recalled Raghavan's crucial role in bringing self-financing medical college managements into cooperation with the government during the tenure of Achuthanandan.

Raghavan's CMP split after his death, with one faction remaining in the UDF.

State Transport Minister C.P. John, a trusted associate who left the CPI(M) along with Raghavan in 1986, continues to lead that faction.