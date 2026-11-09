Vishwakarma Jayanti Occasion To Honour Craftsmanship: Punjab BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Ludhiana, Nov 9 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday visited Baba Vishwakarma Bhawan here on the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Parv of Bhagwan Vishwakarma to pay obeisance and seek blessings, terming it a privilege.

He extended greetings on Vishwakarma Jayanti to all artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, blacksmiths, carpenters, and hardworking brothers and sisters.

Addressing the gathering, Dhillon said this day is not merely one of ritual worship, but an occasion to honour craftsmanship and honest physical labour. Bhagwan Vishwakarma-ji is revered as the first architect and engineer of the universe, and his message remains crystal clear: whoever creates with their own hands is the true builder of society.

He remarked that the revered Sikh Gurus also gave the immortal message of 'Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Vand Chhako'.

“The foundational identity of Punjab's soil is forged in hard work, and skilled artisans constitute the backbone of this toil. From village alleys to large industrial factories, and from the ploughshare in the fields to the roofs over our heads, the imprint of an artisan's hand is visible everywhere.”

Dhillon regretted that for decades, these skilled hands received only empty congratulations on festival days, while being denied essential facilities, financial security, and state patronage.

The state President said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fundamentally transformed this mindset.

“Through the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, traditional artisans and craftspeople are now receiving formal recognition certificates, modern skill training, toolkit incentives, and collateral-free credit at concessional interest rates. Prime Minister Modi's message is that artisans are not subjects of sympathy or charity, but equal stakeholders and nation-builders in India's progress.”

Dhillon appealed to every artisan and craftsman in Punjab to take maximum advantage of these central welfare schemes, assuring them that every worker of the BJP stands firmly by their side to facilitate access.

He emphasised that if Punjab is to be made prosperous once again, the journey must begin by according genuine dignity and economic empowerment to skilled hands.