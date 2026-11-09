Amit Shah Opens New Urban Health Centre And Elevated Corridor Project

Amit Shah Inaugurates New Healthcare Facility

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday welcomed the inauguration of a newly constructed Urban Health Centre (UHC) on Gota, Science City Road, by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), stating that the facility will ensure accessible and quality healthcare for local residents right at their doorsteps. Taking to social media platform X, the Home Minister highlighted that the centre has been developed with modern medical infrastructure to cater to primary medical needs so that citizens do not have to travel far for basic treatments.

"Today, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation inaugurated the newly built Urban Health Centre on Gota, Science City Road. Equipped with modern equipment, trained doctors and better facilities, this health centre will provide residents of the area with healthcare services such as treatment, tests and vaccinations close to home, so they will not have to travel far for minor needs."

New Infrastructure Project Unveiled

Shah also inaugurated a newly constructed four-kilometre-long, six-lane elevated corridor connecting ISKCON junction to the Sanand flyover on the busy Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad. Built at an estimated cost exceeding Rs 400 crore, the major infrastructure project is aimed at decongesting key junctions on the city's arterial route, easing the daily commute for around 1.5 lakh motorists and boosting connectivity to the Sanand industrial hub.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Union Home Minister highlighted that the new corridor would save time and fuel for daily commuters. "Today, I inaugurated a newly built 4-kilometre-long, six-lane overbridge on the SG Highway in Ahmedabad, at Jodhpur, from ISKCON to Sanand, at a cost of ₹4.15 billion. It will ease the daily commute for around 150,000 motorists on the city's busiest route, save citizens time and fuel, and further speed up travel from Ahmedabad to Sanand's industrial area," Shah wrote.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also welcomed the inauguration, terming it a vital step forward for the city's urban transit network and a pre-New Year gift for the citizens. (ANI)

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