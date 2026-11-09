AIIMS Reports 42 Diwali Burn Injuries With Children Among Affected

AIIMS Reports Numerous Diwali Burn Injuries

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, received 42 Diwali-related burn injury cases, including 11 major burns requiring hospital admission, with one child reported to be in a very serious condition, Dr Maneesh Singhal, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery, said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Singhal said 31 of the cases involved minor burns, with injuries caused by anars and similar firecrackers accounting for a significant proportion. "In total, we received 42 Diwali-related cases. Of these, 11 were major burns, cases that required hospital admission, while 31 were minor burns. Among the minor burns, we primarily saw injuries caused by anars and similar items," he said.

Impact on Children and Specific Injury Types

Highlighting the number of children affected, Dr Singhal said the hospital received several cases involving minors, including children below 10 years of age. "We also saw a significant number of incidents involving children: about 6 children under the age of 10, 10 children under the age of 18, and 12 children between the ages of 10 and 18. One of these children is in a very serious condition," he said.

On injuries caused by potash, Dr Singhal said the number of admissions was slightly lower compared to last year. "Regarding potash related burns, the number of admissions is slightly lower than last year; we had two patients with such injuries," he added.

Delhi Fire Services Respond to Hundreds of Calls

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services received 214 fire-related calls during Diwali celebrations on November 8, including 24 incidents linked to firecrackers, according to official figures.

Delhi Fire Services Chief AK Malik said the department received a total of 257 calls on Sunday, including 214 fire-related calls. Six people sustained injuries in fire incidents. Malik said seven major fire calls were received during the period, while around five fire personnel sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations. No firefighter suffered serious injuries.

Comparing the figures with last year, he said the department received 231 fire-related calls last year, against 214 this year. Fire tenders were also dispatched to Sonipat, where three vehicles attended one medium-category and two major-category fire incidents.

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