Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana Makes Strong Box Office Opening Debut

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' has delivered a phenomenal box-office performance, collecting an impressive Rs 175.25 crore nett in its extended opening weekend (Thursday to Sunday) from its Hindi version alone. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has registered the biggest-ever pre-Diwali business, marking a strong start for the much-anticipated mythological epic. The film opened on a promising note with Rs 47 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 38.25 crore on Friday.

Box Office Performance Analysis

Saturday emerged as the best-performing day of the extended weekend, with collections witnessing a significant jump to Rs 53 crore. However, Sunday saw a slowdown, with the film collecting Rs 37 crore, largely owing to Lakshmi Puja's auspicious timings and the Diwali celebrations that followed. Despite the Sunday dip, 'Ramayana' has managed to establish a formidable presence at the box office.

Future Expectations and Festive Boost

The film now enters a crucial phase, with Diwali festivities expected to give its collections a substantial boost. Strong advance bookings and positive audience feedback have further raised expectations for a massive Monday, with the holiday period likely to translate into higher footfalls.“The film now moves into a game-changing phase... With #Diwali celebrations beginning, #Ramayana is expected to deliver a colossal total today [Monday], going by the extraordinary advance bookings and excellent audience feedback. The mass circuits, which are yet to unleash their full potential, are expected to deliver in a big way during the #Diwali festivities... And if that happens, the sky is the limit,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

Cast and Crew Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

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