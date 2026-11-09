Ministry Of Power Generates Rs 15.74 Crore Through Cleanliness Drive

Ministry of Power Revenue from Cleanliness Drive

The Ministry of Power concluded Special Campaign 6 for the disposal of pending matters and institutional cleanliness, generating Rs 15.74 crore in revenue through the disposal of office scrap and electronic waste. The initiative, implemented from October 2 to October 31, 2026, focused on streamlining office operations, clearing long-standing pendency, and disposing of obsolete physical assets across the Ministry, its central public sector enterprises, and affiliated organisations.

According to the Ministry of Power, the campaign resulted in the completion of 342 cleanliness drives across various office premises, freeing up 2,51,757 square feet of operational space. Revenue generated strictly through scrap disposal and electronic scrap sales touched Rs 15,74,20,231 during the month-long exercise.

Administrative Efficiency Measures

The Ministry stated that during the implementation phase, it "undertook various activities including comprehensive review of old physical and electronic files, identified unserviceable items, scrap and e-waste, and initiated measures for their proper disposal." The Ministry added that these exercises were intended to direct administrative focus toward "freeing up office space, improving record management and promoting cleaner, well-organised and efficient workplaces."

E-Waste Management Protocols

A central element of this year's drive involved structured electronic waste management. Offices and affiliated enterprises inventoried generated e-waste and carried out segregation and disposal procedures mandated under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022. Entities such as Powergrid carried out on-premise scrap processing to ensure compliant handling of unserviceable electronic inventory. The Ministry noted that this designated operational focus "helped to ensure proper handling of e-waste and promote responsible waste management practices across the CPSEs/organisations under the Ministry."

File Record Management

On administrative record management, official audit teams evaluated 26,885 physical files, weeding out 13,282 files in accordance with established retention provisions. Administrative personnel simultaneously reviewed 34,572 electronic files, closing 34,525 e-files that reached completion.

The initiative also recorded disposals across official communications. The Ministry cleared 33 of 46 Member of Parliament references, three out of four Inter-Ministerial Committee references, all seven Prime Minister's Office references, and four of 11 State Government references. The Ministry settled 1,589 public grievances and 86 grievance appeals, exceeding targeted disposal figures for the period. Administrative reviews were supervised under the guidance of the Secretary (P) to track operational progress across subordinate entities. The Ministry documented the drive across digital platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, to record daily clearance targets and disposal milestones achieved throughout October.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)