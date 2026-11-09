Sentix: Eurozone Confidence Falls Again, Germany Rebounds
(MENAFN) Investor sentiment across the eurozone deteriorated for a second straight month in November, but by less than markets had feared, according to data from Sentix published Monday.
The Frankfurt-based research institute’s Overall Investor Confidence Index slipped 0.3 points from October to 2.4 points. Market forecasts had pointed to a reading of 2.1.
The survey ran from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 and polled 1,025 investors, 220 of them institutional participants.
Outlook sinks to five-month low
The expectations index, which gauges six-month prospects, fell to 8.3 points, its weakest reading since June 2026. The current situation sub-index was unchanged at minus 3.3 points.
That negative reading on present conditions suggests the euro area has yet to shake off its economic weakness. Rising interest rates, elevated crude oil prices and political uncertainty continued to weigh on the bloc’s economic backdrop.
Germany bucks the trend
Even as the wider region struggled, Germany’s Sentix barometer edged higher to minus 3.3 points after October’s decline. Germany’s current situation assessment improved for a fifth consecutive month to minus 14 points, its highest level since May 2023.
The Frankfurt-based research institute’s Overall Investor Confidence Index slipped 0.3 points from October to 2.4 points. Market forecasts had pointed to a reading of 2.1.
The survey ran from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 and polled 1,025 investors, 220 of them institutional participants.
Outlook sinks to five-month low
The expectations index, which gauges six-month prospects, fell to 8.3 points, its weakest reading since June 2026. The current situation sub-index was unchanged at minus 3.3 points.
That negative reading on present conditions suggests the euro area has yet to shake off its economic weakness. Rising interest rates, elevated crude oil prices and political uncertainty continued to weigh on the bloc’s economic backdrop.
Germany bucks the trend
Even as the wider region struggled, Germany’s Sentix barometer edged higher to minus 3.3 points after October’s decline. Germany’s current situation assessment improved for a fifth consecutive month to minus 14 points, its highest level since May 2023.
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