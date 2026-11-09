Kremlin Declares Ukraine “Already a Different Country” Geographically
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Monday signaled that Ukraine’s territorial outline is already settled in Moscow’s eyes, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserting that the country is “already a different country” geographically, citing realities on the ground.
Peskov made the remarks at a Moscow news briefing, answering Donald Trump’s comment that Ukraine would take on a “slightly different shape” once negotiations to end the war with Russia conclude.
“As for the shape of Ukraine, in terms of geography it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them,” he said.
Abu Dhabi talks to stay three-way
Pressed on reports that European representatives might join talks planned for Abu Dhabi within days, Peskov said the format would not change: Russia and Ukraine, with the United States as mediator.
“What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans,” he noted.
Peskov added, “And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi.”
Shenzhen summit agenda under discussion
Asked whether “de-nuclearization” would feature at a possible meeting of the Russian, US and Chinese presidents in Shenzhen, Peskov said the three countries were trading proposals on what the agenda should include.
“There is an exchange of proposals on the possible agenda of the meeting. The sides are exchanging views on this. There may be a wide variety of issues, and the meeting will in any case be interesting and will attract the attention of everyone in the world,” he said.
Peskov declined to expand on a suggestion by US envoy Jared Kushner that the Russia-NATO Council serve as a framework for talks on security arrangements.
“We will not discuss any models in public,” he said.
Coca-Cola asset request: no information
The spokesman also addressed reports that Vadim Smagin, owner of the Altai-based company Bochkari, had asked to take temporary control of Coca-Cola’s Russian assets. The Kremlin, he said, has no information on the matter.
“I do not know whether there was such a request,” Peskov said. “Even if there was, we never comment on internal, official or working correspondence.”
Independent media “not leaving,” Kremlin says
Turning to the announcement by a Russian daily newspaper that it was ceasing operations entirely and closing its Moscow editorial office as of Nov. 9, Peskov rejected claims that the closure marked the end of independent media in Russia. He described the country’s media landscape as diverse, multimedia-driven and highly competitive.
“It would be wrong to say that the era of independent Russian media is leaving,” he said.
“Of course, year after year some media stop existing and new ones take their place. This is an ordinary rotation process,” he said.
Peskov made the remarks at a Moscow news briefing, answering Donald Trump’s comment that Ukraine would take on a “slightly different shape” once negotiations to end the war with Russia conclude.
“As for the shape of Ukraine, in terms of geography it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them,” he said.
Abu Dhabi talks to stay three-way
Pressed on reports that European representatives might join talks planned for Abu Dhabi within days, Peskov said the format would not change: Russia and Ukraine, with the United States as mediator.
“What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans,” he noted.
Peskov added, “And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi.”
Shenzhen summit agenda under discussion
Asked whether “de-nuclearization” would feature at a possible meeting of the Russian, US and Chinese presidents in Shenzhen, Peskov said the three countries were trading proposals on what the agenda should include.
“There is an exchange of proposals on the possible agenda of the meeting. The sides are exchanging views on this. There may be a wide variety of issues, and the meeting will in any case be interesting and will attract the attention of everyone in the world,” he said.
Peskov declined to expand on a suggestion by US envoy Jared Kushner that the Russia-NATO Council serve as a framework for talks on security arrangements.
“We will not discuss any models in public,” he said.
Coca-Cola asset request: no information
The spokesman also addressed reports that Vadim Smagin, owner of the Altai-based company Bochkari, had asked to take temporary control of Coca-Cola’s Russian assets. The Kremlin, he said, has no information on the matter.
“I do not know whether there was such a request,” Peskov said. “Even if there was, we never comment on internal, official or working correspondence.”
Independent media “not leaving,” Kremlin says
Turning to the announcement by a Russian daily newspaper that it was ceasing operations entirely and closing its Moscow editorial office as of Nov. 9, Peskov rejected claims that the closure marked the end of independent media in Russia. He described the country’s media landscape as diverse, multimedia-driven and highly competitive.
“It would be wrong to say that the era of independent Russian media is leaving,” he said.
“Of course, year after year some media stop existing and new ones take their place. This is an ordinary rotation process,” he said.
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