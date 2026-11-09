Julien's Auctions / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUCTION OPENS FOR MICHAEL JACKSON, PRINCESS DIANA & POP CULTURE LEGENDS AS JULIEN'S HEADS TO ABU DHABI

09.11.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience Inaugural Event For World's Leading Entertainment Auction House Three Marquee Auctions bring together collections from Michael Jackson, Princess Diana and Pop Culture Legends, to kick off week of November and December events throughout region Bidding opens on November 9 and full catalogues for the biggest names in music, fashion, film and entertainment will go live LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions will unveil full catalogues and open bidding for three marquee auctions; Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy, Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion, & A Royal Collection, and Pop Culture Legends. The auctions will bring together world-renowned collectors, luxury brands, entertainment leaders, designers and cultural tastemakers for the inaugural Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience taking place December 7-9 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Expect an immersive, multi-day experience featuring museum-quality exhibitions, live auctions, exclusive programming, educational conversations and VIP events in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. "This marks a defining moment in Julien's global evolution as we bring some of the world's most extraordinary cultural treasures to Abu Dhabi for an unprecedented celebration of music, fashion, film, and entertainment," said Ken Citron, CEO of Julien's Auctions. "From Michael Jackson's revolutionary influence on music and style to Princess Diana's enduring humanitarian legacy, these collections represent far more than iconic objects, they are tangible pieces of our shared pop culture history. Through this inaugural experience in Abu Dhabi, we are creating a new platform where collectors, enthusiasts, and cultural tastemakers from around the world can connect with the legends and moments that have shaped generations." FIRST LOOK AT THE HIGHLIGHT OFFERINGS: 1. Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy Over 100 extraordinary pieces that changed celebrity fashion, music and pop culture, capturing the moments that made Michael Jackson a global superstar. Featuring incredible pieces worn on stage, music video, and personally worn designs created by Michael Jackson's longtime costume designers Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush, which are also featured in the highly anticipated illustrated book by Bush, KING OF STYLE II: Dressing Michael Jackson. LINK TO MICHAEL JACKSON EVENING AUCTION & LINK TO MICHAEL JACKSON DAY AUCTION

Michael Jackson | 1982 "Thriller" Music Video-Worn and Signed Red and Black Leather Jacket (Est. Available Upon Request)

Michael Jackson | 1982 "Thriller" Music Video-Worn and Signed Florsheim Loafers with Signed Letter (Est. $30,000 - $50,000 USD)

Michael Jackson | 1983 "Motown 25" First Ever Moonwalk Performance-Worn Loafers (Est. $60,000 - $80,000 USD)

Michael Jackson | 1983 "Motown 25" Stage-Worn Embellished White Glove (Est. $600,000 - $800,000 USD) Other highlights like the "Bad Tour" jacket and the "Smooth Criminal" pinstripe suit available upon request 2. Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion & A Royal Collection Diana captivated the world from her glamourous looks designed by Catherine Walker and Victor Edelstein to her heartfelt interaction with those suffering in poverty and illness. Her public appearances became more than photographs or fashion moments; they became opportunities to raise awareness, challenge perceptions, and bring global attention to important humanitarian causes. This unique collection makes her legacy tangible through garments and accessories from some of her most famous charitable engagements and ephemera that showcase her generous heart and everlasting beauty. LINK TO PRINCESS DIANA AUCTION

Princess Diana | 1995 Catherine Walker CFDA Event Worn Navy Blue Evening Gown (with Book) (Est. $200,000 - $400,000 USD)

Princess Diana | 1997 Miss Selfridges Driving Loafers (with Book) (Est. $20,000 - $30,000 USD)

Worn during her iconic landmine walk

Princess Diana | 1997 American-Based Landmine Survivors Network Ralph Lauren Shirt (with Book) (Est. $10,000 - $20,000 USD)

Princess Diana | 1993 Victor Edelstein Serpentine Gallery Worn Midnight Blue Silk Crepe Evening Gown (Est. $200,000 - $400,000 USD) Additional highlights available upon request 3. Pop Culture Legends A curated selection of rare and exceptional pieces that have shaped global pop culture. Collectors will find iconic instruments played on the world's biggest stages, landmark cinematic props, archival fashion from renowned names, accolades from legendary athletes, and celebrated works of contemporary urban art. LINK TO POP CULTURE LEGENDS EVENING AUCTION & LINK TO POP CULTURE LEGENDS DAY AUCTION

1-of-1 Infinity Gauntlet Replica with Real Gemstones (Est. Available Upon Request) Made once, by agreement with Marvel and Disney, from Marvel's official design files and set with six certified, untreated natural gemstones totaling nearly 180 carats, each representing one of the Infinity Stones. Music Items

Nirvana | Kurt Cobain 1991 Reading Festival Stage-Worn and "Nevermind" Photo Shoot-Worn Leather Jacket (with Magazine) (Est. $20,000 - $40,000 USD)

Prince | Owned and Played 1993 Cloud Guitar Built by Kurt Nelson, Metallic Blue (Est. $300,000 - $600,000)

Prince | Necklace Gifted to Mayte Garcia (Est. $10,000 - $20,000 USD) Amy Winehouse | Personal Songwriting 2008 Yamaha CX40 Classical Guitar, Natural (with Photos) (est. $20,000 - $40,000 USD) Banksy Banksy | "Brace Yourself!" Signed Original Grim Reaper Painting (Est. $2,000,000 - $3,000,000 USD) Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone | 1995 Cannes Valentino Couture Red Carpet Ensemble (with Photo) (Est. $4,000 - $5,000 USD)

Sharon Stone | 1995 Casino Film Worn Ginger McKenna Blue Leather Ensemble (with Photo) (Est. $4,000 - $5,000 USD)

Sharon Stone | 1996 Golden Globes Vera Wang Color Block Gown (with Photo) (Est. $4,000 - $5,000 USD) Sharon Stone | 1998 Oscars Red Carpet Vera Wang Skirt, Charvet Shirt Ensemble (with Photo) (Est. $4,000 - $5,000 USD) Ahead of the Abu Dhabi live auctions, a curated selection of highlights from the three marquee collections embarked on an international tour. Stateside stops included; Heal Los Angeles Foundation, MOPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) in Seattle, and New York City. Internationally, the pieces were on display at Hankyu in Osaka, Japan and the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland. In November, Julien's and Imersa Experiences (formerly known as Faalyat), a Bahrain-based event management company, will host a Michael Jackson book signing tour featuring Michael Bush, Michael Jackson's longtime costume designer, giving audiences a firsthand look at the craftsmanship behind Jackson's stage wardrobe. An event and exhibition at Cipriani, and various other activations with Imersa Experiences are to be announced. These pieces will later be on curated display at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, for a special pop-up exhibition during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 week. Located within the hotel's iconic lobby, the exhibition will offer international and UAE visitors an exclusive preview before the tour's final stop at Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Julien's Auctions' Official Venue Partner. CELEBRITY & POP CULTURE EXPERIENCE AND AUCTION PROGRAM Bahrain, November 20-26 (in partnership with Imersa Experiences):

Princess Diana Exhibition

Michael Bush Conversation, Book Signing, and Media Event

Educational Panels and Workshop with Michael Bush

Michael Jackson Dinner and Evening Experience Michael Jackson and Infinity Gauntlet Exhibition Abu Dhabi, November 29 - December 9:

November 29 - December 5: Highlights on public display at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Lobby

December 6:

9:30pm GST - "Midnight Brunch" Opening Celebration

December 7:



5:00 - 7:00pm GST - Select Client Presentation, sponsored by Rosewood Abu Dhabi

8:00pm GST - Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy (Evening) Live Auction

December 8:



10:00am GST - Michael Jackson: The Fashion Legacy (Day) Live Auction

8:00pm GST - Pop Culture Legends (Evening) Live Auction

December 9:



10:00am GST - Pop Culture Legends (Day) Live Auction



4:00 - 6:00pm GST - Highbridge Advisory / Abu Dhabi Finance Week Event & Panel 8:00pm GST - Princess Diana: Influence, Fashion, & A Royal Collection Live Auction Across public exhibitions, live auctions and conversations exploring creative legacy, the Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience will bring international collecting audiences together in Abu Dhabi. This endeavor marks a significant expansion of Julien's global vision. Julien's Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience will bring together cultural preservation, luxury hospitality, education, entertainment, and commerce in one destination. About Julien's Auctions For the moments that matter. You know that moment when the lights dim, right before your favorite band starts playing? Or that feeling right before the credits roll on a movie that changed your whole world in an instant? The air is charged with anticipation and words are never going to do it justice because you just really had to be there. At Julien's Auctions, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors, our auctions make culture pop with the promise of discovery and reconnection. From Hollywood legends to fashion icons, our sales celebrate luxury, history, and the stories that define generations. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain - from Los Angeles to the world, we are where originals find their kind. For more info visit: juliensauctions About Rosewood Abu Dhabi

A contemporary waterfront landmark on Al Maryah Island, Rosewood Abu Dhabi is where urban momentum meets oceanfront calm. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf while embracing the energy and culture of the region, it redefines the line between business and pleasure. The escape's 189 rooms and suites, along with 131 Rosewood Residences, harmoniously blend contemporary elegance with local influence. Curated with Arabic artwork, installations, and sculptures-stories of which are revealed on guided tours-every detail carries cultural context. Among the highlights is the stunning Lasvit chandelier in the Majlis by Pierre Hermé, a breathtaking centrepiece that fuses light, glass, and Middle Eastern heritage. Guests can embark on culinary journeys showcasing global flavors at nine dining destinations, embrace local healing traditions at Sense Spa, or enjoy a change of pace with personalized training in the fitness center. Discover more: rosewoodhotels/abu-dhabi Connect with us: facebook, instagram @rosewoodabudhabi For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels/en/abu-dhabi Instagram: @rosewoodabudhabi About Imersa Experiences (formerly Faalyat)

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Imersa Experiences (formerly known as Faalyat) is an experience-led events company specialising in creating meaningful, high-impact experiences through creativity, storytelling and immersive engagement. Imersa Experiences conceptualises and delivers VVIP and red-carpet experiences, cultural showcases, exhibitions, sporting events, government and corporate functions, and large-scale public activations. Combining creative direction, production expertise and audience engagement, Imersa Experiences transforms ideas into memorable experiences that connect people, brands and communities. With an established portfolio across Bahrain and the wider region, Imersa continues to create distinctive, culturally relevant and lasting experiences. Media Contact:

Jenelle Hamilton PR

Jenelle Hamilton

...

+1 646.421.9139







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