Gas Field In Iraq's Kurdistan Region Hit By Drone Attack, Probe Ordered

MENAFN - IANS) Baghdad, Nov 9 (IANS) The Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region sustained a drone attack late Sunday, and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, also commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, has ordered a joint investigation, Iraqi authorities said.

The attack took place at 23:10 local time (2010 GMT) on Sunday, the Security Media Cell affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement. There have been no reports yet of people killed or wounded in the attack, Xinhua News Agency reported.

An investigation committee will be formed in coordination with the competent authorities in the Kurdistan region to determine the circumstances, the statement said.

A Kurdistan Regional Government source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity that three drones struck the gas field, and the direct hit halted production and sparked a fire.

The gas field is instrumental in providing natural gas for electricity generation across the region.

In September Saudi Foreign Ministry said a drone attack on its East-West Pipeline was launched from Iraq, causing injuries and damage.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the attack and noted that at the request of the Iraqi prime minister, the kingdom had refrained from responding at this stage.

The move was intended to give the Iraqi government an opportunity to take necessary measures to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

It added that the kingdom reserves the right to take all appropriate action to protect its sovereignty, security, facilities, and citizens.

Iraq welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to hold off on retaliation, condemned any attack threatening Saudi security, and said it had ordered an investigation into those responsible, according to a statement from its armed forces.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in the East-West Pipeline, which carries crude oil from its eastern fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

–IANS

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