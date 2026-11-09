ACCELERANT HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Proposed Sale Of Accelerant Holdings To Thoma Bravo Over Conflicts Involving Controlling Shareholder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm representing investors in securities and corporate governance matters, is investigating the proposed sale of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $20.25 per share.

The investigation focuses on the fairness of the transaction to Accelerant's public shareholders and potential conflicts arising from the participation of Altamont Capital Partners (“ACP”), Accelerant's controlling shareholder.

For more information, and to connect with the firm, please contact partner Scott Holleman at ... or by phone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit: .

On August 13, 2026, Accelerant announced that it would be acquired by Thoma Bravo in a transaction valued at $4.4 billion. Under the deal, Accelerant's public shareholders will be cashed out for $20.25 per share.

ACP, however, is expected to maintain an interest in Accelerant after the transaction. ACP's continued participation while public shareholders are getting cashed out presents a potential conflict of interest.

Julie & Holleman's investigation will examine, among other things, the nature and terms of ACP's continuing investment in Accelerant; the timing of discussions between ACP and Thoma Bravo; ACP's role in the process leading up to transaction; the process undertaken by Accelerant's board and special committee in evaluating the deal; whether the deal price adequately reflects Accelerant's value and future prospects; and whether Accelerant's public shareholders will receive complete and accurate information concerning the transaction.

Accelerant shareholders, including institutional investors and other shareholders with significant positions, are encouraged to contact Julie & Holleman to discuss the transaction and their legal rights. Communications with the firm are confidential, and contacting the firm does not obligate a shareholder to take any action.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

