Inc. And Syracuse University's D'aniello Institute For Veterans And Military Families Unveil The 2027 Vet100 List

A decade after its debut, the Vet100 has grown from a 50-company ranking, the Vet50, into a national showcase of veteran entrepreneurship. The list expanded to 100 companies in 2020 in recognition of the growing success of veteran-owned businesses.

Tenth annual ranking honors a decade of the nation's fastest growing veteran-owned businesses

- Ray Toenniessen, Executive Director of the D'Aniello IVMF

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF ), in partnership with Inc., announced the tenth annual Vet100 list today, a ranking of the nation's fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses. The Vet100 was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000, the list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

A decade after its debut, the Vet100 has grown from a 50-company ranking, the Vet50, into a national showcase of veteran entrepreneurship. The list expanded to 100 companies in 2020 in recognition of the growing success of veteran-owned businesses.

“Veteran entrepreneurs embody so much of what defines the Inc. community: resilience, leadership and the determination to build something that lasts,” said Patrick Hainault, Inc. Vice President of Business Development.“We're proud to continue our partnership with IVMF to recognize the Vet100 and celebrate the extraordinary businesses these founders are building across the country.”

This year, 39 veteran-owned businesses are making repeat appearances on the list, including 15 companies that have been recognized three or more times. One-third of honorees ranked in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000, and 27 percent of the businesses are alumni of IVMF programs. The list also includes 11 CEOs who are women, a community of entrepreneurs IVMF supports through its Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) program.

“Ten years ago, the D'Aniello IVMF and Inc. created the Vet100 to recognize what veteran entrepreneurs were already demonstrating: that military service instills the discipline, judgment and resilience required to build enduring companies,” said Ray Toenniessen, U.S. Army Veteran and Executive Director of the D'Aniello IVMF.“A decade later, Vet100 companies continue to grow and anchor communities in every region of the country. These honorees collectively represent a ten-year record of the value veteran-owned businesses create for the American economy.”

The 2027 Vet100 honorees will be recognized at a dinner and awards ceremony, sponsored by Fiserv, during IVMF's Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, Texas in March of 2027, where the tenth-anniversary milestone will also be celebrated.

For more information on the Vet100, visit syracuse/vet100.

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University is the nation's first interdisciplinary academic institute dedicated to advancing the lives of service members, veterans, and military families. Through world-class programs in career training, entrepreneurship, community services, and research and a recognized thought leader in the veteran space. The D'Aniello Institute produces pioneering research and data-driven insights that shape national policy, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for those who have served, and their families.

Charlie Poag

Syracuse University

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Inc. and Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families Unveil the 2027 Vet100 List News Provided By Syracuse University November 09, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Military Industry



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