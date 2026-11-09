Orthopedic Center Of Florida Welcomes Unitedhealthcare Members For Orthopedic Care In Southwest Florida

Expanded access comes as changes to health insurance networks may leave Southwest Florida patients searching for in-network providers in 2027

- Marshé Ford, Orthopedic Center of Florida

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orthopedic Center of Florida (OCF) is pleased to announce it will continue to accept UnitedHealthcare insurance beginning in January, 2027, giving UnitedHealthcare members in Southwest Florida access to OCF's comprehensive orthopedic and musculoskeletal care.

The announcement comes at an important time for UnitedHealthcare members, as significant changes are taking place in Florida and nationwide health insurance provider networks heading into 2027.

"We know that changes in insurance networks can create uncertainty for patients, especially when they are trying to find the right specialist for an orthopedic injury or condition," said Marshé Ford of Orthopedic Center of Florida. "We want UnitedHealthcare members in Southwest Florida to know that OCF welcomes them. We are here for them as an option for high-quality orthopedic care."

Changes Coming to Southwest Florida Health Care Networks

The most significant local change involves Lee Health, which has announced it will end its Hospital Participation Agreement and Medical Group Participation Agreement with UnitedHealthcare effective December 31, 2026.

Under the announced change, Lee Health hospitals and physicians will become out-of-network beginning January 1, 2027, affecting UnitedHealthcare employer-based, individual, and Medicare Advantage plans. UnitedHealthcare said it remains interested in reaching an agreement with Lee Health, so patients should monitor the situation and verify their coverage before receiving care.

A separate contract situation is underway between UnitedHealthcare and AdventHealth. UnitedHealthcare has notified AdventHealth that it is terminating the current contract when it expires on December 31, 2026. AdventHealth and UnitedHealthcare are continuing negotiations. If a new agreement is not reached, AdventHealth hospitals, clinicians, and services throughout Florida could become out-of-network for affected UnitedHealthcare members beginning January 1, 2027.

At the same time, Medicare Advantage networks are undergoing broader changes nationwide. Aetna has announced a renewed emphasis on HMO plans for 2027, while both Aetna and UnitedHealthcare are adjusting their Medicare Advantage footprints and, in some markets, offering plans with more limited provider networks.

These developments make it especially important for patients to check the network status of physicians, specialists, and facilities when selecting 2027 health coverage and before scheduling care.

An Orthopedic Option for UnitedHealthcare Members

For UnitedHealthcare members in Southwest Florida who need orthopedic care, OCF offers an established, welcoming local alternative.

Orthopedic Center of Florida offers comprehensive orthopedic services, including evaluation and treatment of conditions and injuries affecting the bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Its orthopedic specialists provide both non-surgical and surgical treatment options across a range of orthopedic subspecialties.

"Patients shouldn't have to sacrifice access to experienced orthopedic specialists simply because their insurance network has changed," said Marshé Ford. "As patients review their options for 2027, we want them to know that Orthopedic Center of Florida welcomes UnitedHealthcare members."

OCF encourages patients to verify that their specific UnitedHealthcare plan includes OCF and the individual physician or service they need before scheduling treatment. Coverage, network participation, and patient cost-sharing can vary by insurance product and individual benefit plan.

About the Orthopedic Center of Florida

The Orthopedic Center of Florida is a leading provider of comprehensive orthopedic care and integrated health and wellness services, including advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments for musculoskeletal conditions. Recognizing that optimal recovery and long-term mobility require a holistic approach, OCF offers physical therapy, sports medicine, nutritional counseling, pain management, and preventive wellness programs. By addressing the full spectrum of patient needs, from injury prevention to rehabilitation and ongoing wellness, OCF empowers individuals to achieve their health goals and maintain active lifestyles. The Orthopedic Center of Florida has locations in Fort Myers-Creekside, Naples, and the Estero Medical Center.

For more information about the Orthopedic Center of Florida, or to schedule a consultation, please call 239-482-2663 or visit

David Lozano

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

+1 623-241-8779

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