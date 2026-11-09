'Conspiracy': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra On Spurt In Stubble Burning On Diwali In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday raised questions over the spurt in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab on Diwali, hinting at a conspiracy behind the torching of crop residue without the farmers' consent to malign Diwali, farmers and the national capital government.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence, Mishra stated that according to satellite data, approximately 100 to 125 stubble-burning incidents were recorded in Punjab on November 5, 6 and 7, whereas the number suddenly increased to nearly 1,200 on the evening of November 8 or Diwali.

“This is a conspiracy against farmers, a conspiracy against Diwali, a conspiracy against Delhi and a conspiracy against Punjab,” he said.

The Minister said that such a massive increase in burning incidents within just a few days raises several serious questions.

He expressed apprehension that fields were deliberately set on fire by miscreants to malign Diwali, farmers and Delhi.

Mishra said,“Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleagues are running a campaign against Diwali, firecrackers and Sanatan traditions. Stop insulting Sanatan and disrespecting Hindu festivals. Do not commit this sin against Diwali and Sanatan. God will never forgive you for this sin.”

He appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure that FIRs are immediately registered in all areas where incidents of fields being set on fire took place on the night of November 8, and that a detailed investigation is conducted.

The Delhi Minister appreciated the efforts of farmers in Punjab and said that they were making every possible effort to avoid stubble burning.

“There may have been some instances of fire due to unavoidable circumstances, but the sudden appearance of such a large number of incidents on Diwali raises serious questions,” said Mishra.

Referring to pollution levels in various cities of Punjab, Mishra said that reports indicated an AQI of 1,238 in Malout, 1,307 in Abohar and 1,651 in Sangrur on the morning of November 9.

He said that farmers and ordinary citizens in Punjab were also struggling to breathe. He questioned,“Who will be held responsible for the AQI recorded in Sangrur today? Who will be responsible for the AQI in Bathinda? Who is setting the farmers' fields on fire in Punjab, and why are these fires being deliberately started?”

Mishra alleged that even before Diwali, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party had been creating an atmosphere against the festival, firecrackers and Sanatan traditions.

He said that derogatory remarks against Diwali, disrespect towards Hindu festivals and campaigns against Sanatan traditions had been witnessed.

He added that the timing of the sudden increase in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, along with the campaign against Diwali, raises serious suspicions.