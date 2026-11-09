Three Rajasthan Residents Among Dead In Bus Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) Three Rajasthan residents were killed, and more than 40 others were injured after a luxury bus carrying passengers from Bhiwadi to Bihar overturned and plunged into a 40-foot-deep ditch on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

The bus was ferrying passengers heading home for the Chhath festival when the accident occurred near Zero Point, under the Para police station area.

According to the fire department, the Bihar-registered bus was travelling from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to Chhapra in Bihar, carrying passengers returning home for the Chhath festival. The accident occurred near Zero Point, under the jurisdiction of the Para police station, around 30 km from the district headquarters.

More than 50 police personnel, two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire department personnel participated in the rescue operation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a tyre burst may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

According to police, around 50-55 passengers were travelling on the bus. More than 40 sustained injuries, several of them serious.

Two of the three deceased have been identified as Shankar Rajjak (63) and Shamli Rai (43), both residents of Chhapra, Bihar. The third victim, a male passenger, is yet to be identified.

Some passengers have alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Pankaj Sharma, one of the passengers, claimed that the driver was intoxicated and that the bus overturned less than 10 minutes after the journey began.

Another injured passenger, Vikas Kumar, who was admitted to Lokbandhu Hospital, also alleged that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He said he and his parents were injured when the bus plunged into the ditch. However, these allegations are yet to be independently verified.

Passenger Jitendra Yadav said that there were two drivers on the bus. The driver who had been driving through the night reportedly went to sleep around 7 a.m., after which the second driver, who had been resting, took charge of the vehicle.

According to Yadav, the accident occurred less than 10 minutes after the change of drivers.

Dr Amitabh Srivastava, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Lokbandhu Hospital, said the hospital received information about the accident at around 7 a.m. A total of 32 passengers were brought to the hospital, of whom two were declared dead on arrival.

Five patients with serious head or spinal injuries were referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for further treatment. The remaining injured patients are being treated at Lokbandhu Hospital, where 25 patients were reported to be admitted.

Dr Srivastava is personally monitoring the treatment and condition of the injured.

According to the available vehicle records, the bus's fitness certificate was valid until August 5, 2027, while its insurance was valid until July 31, 2027.

The pollution certificate was valid until August 6, 2027, and the vehicle permit until December 2, 2030.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.