Political Leaders, Imam Association Criticise Waris Pathan For 'Abdul PM' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's remark that an 'Abdul' would one day become India's Prime Minister has garnered reactions from political representatives and religious leaders, with critics questioning his party's political strength.

Reacting to Pathan's remarks, All India Imam Association Maulana Sajid Rashidi told IANS that a party with only one seat in Hyderabad could not determine whether a Muslim would become the Chief Minister or Prime Minister.

"It is surprising to me how a person who has just one seat in Hyderabad gets to comment on whether a Muslim can be a Chief Minister or not? A party with at least 35 seats or 99 seats, if it decides to support a Muslim candidate, then it makes some sense. If they say that they will play a kingmaker, then it makes some sense," Rashidi said.

"A party with just one seat cannot decide whether there will be a Muslim Chief Minister or not. Saying that an 'Abdul' or a burqa-clad woman will become the next PM is an insult to the Muslims and nothing else," he added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande also criticised Pathan, saying he had lost elections multiple times and questioning his authority to make such claims.

"Waris Pathan has been defeated, not once but multiple times. One who could not save his own seat does not have a say in whether 'Abdul' can become the CM or PM of the country," Kayande said.

Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said his party also wanted a person named Abdullah to become Chief Minister but questioned the contribution of Pathan and AIMIM towards promoting Muslim leadership.

"What contribution has he made, and what has his party done? We also want an Abdullah to become Chief Minister, and the country wants the same. But how will that happen through Pathan's statements? How many people named Abdullah has he helped promote?" Sinha said.

He further alleged that AIMIM had primarily worked for family members and close associates and questioned how many people named Abdullah the party had empowered in Hyderabad.

"AIMIM has only worked for its family members and close associates. How many people named Abdullah has the party empowered in Hyderabad? AIMIM is working on the BJP's agenda," he added.

Earlier, Pathan had expressed confidence in the electoral success of Abdul El-Sayed, who became the new senator from the US state of Michigan. He called for stronger Muslim political leadership in Uttar Pradesh, arguing that members of the community should aspire to occupy positions of power and raise issues concerning them rather than being treated merely as a vote bank.

Pathan had said that Muslims should seek a greater role in political decision-making and expressed confidence that an 'Abdul' would one day become the Prime Minister of India.