Citizens Must Adopt 'Vikram Samvat' Calendar: Gujarat Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 9 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday urged citizens to adopt the 'Vikram Samvat' calendar in their daily activities and written communications, saying that preserving the traditional system is a collective responsibility to pass on India's scientific and cultural heritage to future generations.

Addressing a Diwali and New Year 'Sneh Milan Samaroh' at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan in Surat to mark the beginning of 'Vikram Samvat 2083', Sanghavi said India's traditional Panchang-based calendar is rooted in astronomical calculations, seasonal cycles and lunar dates.

He called upon people to set aside past differences at the beginning of the New Year, build new relationships and work together as a team for the welfare and development of the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged the contribution of police personnel, municipal sanitation workers, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) drivers and conductors, and fire brigade staff, who continue to perform their duties during festivals, often staying away from their families to ensure public safety and convenience.

He extended Diwali and New Year greetings to the people of Gujarat and government employees, whom he described as "dedicated public servants". "Their commitment to maintaining essential services during festivals played an important role in the state's development," he noted.

Referring to Gujarat's economic progress, Sanghavi said the state is achieving new milestones in development alongside continued growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue.

He also called for police stations and government residential quarters for police personnel to be maintained as the cleanest and best-maintained facilities in the state, stressing the need to make them exemplary.

Surat District Collector Tejas Parmar, Municipal Commissioner Rajkumar Beniwal and Police Commissioner Wabang Zamir attended the gathering and extended New Year greetings.

They also expressed their commitment to working together to take the city and district forward.

Following the programme, Sanghavi interacted with media personnel and party workers and exchanged New Year greetings.