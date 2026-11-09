India Men's Hockey Squad Named For Historic New Zealand Century Tour

India Announces Squad for New Zealand Century Tour

Hockey India on Monday announced the Indian men's squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, scheduled for 15 to 23 November 2026 in Auckland. The tour, titled 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event – 100 Years of Unity Between India and New Zealand through Sports Partnership, will see the teams playing three matches on November 19, 21 and 22 at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland, according to the Hockey India website.

The historic milestone dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team, featuring the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, became the first Indian team across any sport to tour New Zealand. The upcoming event will celebrate this significant chapter in the sporting history of both countries while further strengthening their longstanding sporting ties.

Squad Composition and Leadership

The Indian squad will be led by Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Sanjay, who will shoulder the responsibility of guiding a young side as the tour provides an important opportunity for promising players to gain valuable international exposure. The tour will also offer the coaching staff an opportunity to assess emerging talent and build greater depth within the Indian men's hockey setup.

“The squad is a blend of some upcoming under-21 players and the core of the current India A group. These matches come at the right time to challenge the squad in three matches against a solid New Zealand team playing at home,” said Chief Coach Craig Fulton.

The selected players will look to make the most of this opportunity, demonstrate their potential and strengthen their claims for future national team assignments. Hockey India's President, Dilip Tirkey, said:“The New Zealand tour is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate 100 years of sporting friendship between our nations. I am confident our young players will make the most of this experience and showcase Indian hockey's talent and potential.”

Hockey India's Secretary General, Shri Bhola Nath Singh, added:“This tour holds immense historical significance as we celebrate a century of sporting partnership between India and New Zealand. It will also provide our promising young players with a valuable platform to gain international experience, showcase their abilities and demonstrate their readiness for future challenges.”

India's Squad for New Zealand Tour

Goalkeeper: 1. Mohith HS 2. Pawan Defender: 3. Talem Priyobarta 4. Sanjay (c) 5. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 6. Sharda Nand Tiwari 7. Anmol Ekka 8. Yashdeep Siwach Midfielders: 9. Angad Bir Singh 10. Aditya Arjun Lalage 11. Rabichandra Singh 12. Vishnukant Singh 13. Manmeet Singh 14. Rosan Kujur 15. Venkatesh Kenche Forwards: 16. Ajeet Yadav 17. Uttam Singh 18. Karthi Selvam 19. Arshdeep Singh 20. Araijeet Singh Hundal

Tour Fixtures

November 19, Thursday – 11:00 am ISTNovember 21, Saturday – 8:30 am ISTNovember 22, Sunday – 6:30 am IST.

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