Uttarakhand Foundation Day: CM Dhami Reveals State's Big Achievements In Jobs, Education, Healthcare

Uttarakhand celebrated its 26th anniversary of its formation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Foundation Day celebrations at Assembly Bhawan, Bhararisain (Gairsain). In his speech, Dhami expressed gratitude to the activists of the statehood movement and also shared his vision for the future.

"We have prioritised the fulfillment of our dream for becoming a strong, prosperous and self-sufficient Uttarakhand. We have successfully worked on making the connectivity better, and also made progress in healthcare, education, employment, tourism and women empowerment. Our goal is to make the third decade of the 21 st century Uttarakhand's decade, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dhami said.

Uttarakhand Development: Key Connectivity Schemes

The Char Dham Road Project, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line are some of the key infrastructure projects being taken up. The ropeway project will also help with better connectivity to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

We have taken up about 200 projects under the Vibrant Villages Scheme in 51 border villages to improve the infrastructure.

Improved Healthcare And Education Facilities

Dhami said we are working towards setting up a cancer institute in Haldwani, and AIIMS satellite centre in Kichha. Over 63 lakh Ayushman cards have been distributed.

We also have about 1300 schools with virtual classrooms. We have developed 226 PM Shri Schools.

Uttarakhand Jobs: More Than 35,000 Youth Employed In Govt Jobs

"We have employed over 35,000 youth in government jobs in the past 5 years. We have ensured transparency in appointments by implementing an anti-cheating act for the state," Dhami said.

The government has also ensured 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, and 33% reservation in cooperative managing committees.

Women Empowerment And Welfare Of Soldiers

Over 3 lakh women have turned into Lakhpati Didis.

Dhami also announced that ex-gratia has been increased to 50 lakh from 10 lakh for families of soldiers sacrificing their lives serving the country. The construction of Sainik Dham in Dehradun is almost complete.

Sports And Economic Growth

Uttarakhand's athletes won 103 medals in the 38 th National Games in 2025. "We've also seen great economic growth. From around 2.55 lakh crore in 2022, our economy has grown to 3.82 lakh crore," Dhami said.

"We have also bagged the first spot in the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24."

Foundation Day Celebrations: Honoured Statehood Activists

Dhami felicitated Uttarakhand statehood activists, families of famous folk singer late Gopal Babu Goswami, and outstanding contributors from agriculture, horticulture, sports, and self-employment.

Various government schemes like Lakhpati Didi and Atal Awas Yojana have benefited.

Dhami acknowledged the hardwork of the soldiers, farmers, women, youth and common citizens to bring Uttarakhand to where it is today. The government has pledged to create a self sufficient state, offering better employment, healthcare, education and infrastructure opportunities.