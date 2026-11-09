Magnitude 5.9 Quake Jolts Japan Coast, Tremors Reach Tokyo
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Japan’s eastern coast on Monday, sending tremors rippling as far as the capital, Tokyo, local media reported, citing the national weather agency.
The quake hit offshore from Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, according to a local broadcaster. Its epicenter was at 36.2 degrees north latitude and 142.2 degrees east longitude.
No tsunami warning was issued. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The tremor originated at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers. It registered an intensity of 3 on Japan’s seven-point seismic scale in parts of Miyagi, Ibaraki, Fukushima and Tochigi prefectures.
The jolt followed a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck central Japan early Sunday, a day earlier, and injured 20 people.
Japan sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where four major tectonic plates converge, making it one of the most seismically active countries in the world.
The quake hit offshore from Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, according to a local broadcaster. Its epicenter was at 36.2 degrees north latitude and 142.2 degrees east longitude.
No tsunami warning was issued. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The tremor originated at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers. It registered an intensity of 3 on Japan’s seven-point seismic scale in parts of Miyagi, Ibaraki, Fukushima and Tochigi prefectures.
The jolt followed a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck central Japan early Sunday, a day earlier, and injured 20 people.
Japan sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where four major tectonic plates converge, making it one of the most seismically active countries in the world.
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