WTC Points Table: West Indies Complete Their 2025-27 Cycle, Stay Eighth After Sylhet Draw

MENAFN - IANS) Sylhet, Nov 9 (IANS) West Indies completed their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a draw against Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here, helping them register a 1-0 series win.

The Windies had won the opening Test in Dhaka and fancied themselves a series win, and that is what they went on to achieve despite the second fixture ending in a draw on a good batting surface at Sylhet.

The series completion saw Windies complete their WTC matches, and they have ended the cycle with a point percentage of 27.38 and are currently eighth in the nine-team table.

They are slightly below Sri Lanka, who are seventh with a PCT of 33.33, and the Lankan Lions are currently facing Pakistan in the first of the two-match Test series away from home. The Windies can make their way up if Sri Lanka lose the majority of their matches in the ongoing cycle, as they also have to face New Zealand in two Tests away from home and against South Africa at home next year.

There were no major implications on the WTC points table following the end of the second Test between Bangladesh and the West Indies. The Windies have marginally improved their PCT from 26.92 to 27.38, while Bangladesh's PCT has dropped a bit from 47.62 to 45.83.

This has further dented Bangladesh's chances of qualifying for the WTC final as they stay in fifth place behind New Zealand (72.22), South Africa (71.43), Australia (61.23) and India (51.51).

Talking about the match, West Indies made 356 in the first innings, with Amir Jangoo's 133 powering them to a big score. Towhid Hridoy's historic 242 powered Bangladesh's reply as they made 386 and took a 30-run lead.

Hridoy has become the highest individual scorer for Bangladesh in an innings, going past the previous record of 219* set by Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Windies made 398/6d in the second innings, with Kavem Hodge posting 142 and Kevin Wickham making 78. The visitors hoped for a result, setting a 369-run target for the hosts, but it wasn't to be as Bangladesh made 184/4 in 59 overs before bad light called for an early stumps on Day 5.