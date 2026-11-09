Poland Gunman Who Killed 6 Dies in Hospital After Shootout
(MENAFN) The gunman behind a deadly shooting spree in Krakow and the eastern town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski died of his wounds Monday, police said.
The 25-year-old suspect died at about 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT), after succumbing to injuries from a firefight with officers, regional Governor Krzysztof Kleczar told a national broadcaster.
The attack began Saturday afternoon near Krakow’s Main Market Square, one of the city’s busiest tourist destinations. Polish authorities said that day that six people were dead, among them a British national, and 16 were wounded. The injured included five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspect himself.
Officers later found three more bodies at the suspect’s home. Police identified them as his parents and his sister.
Police said the suspect was shot and detained during the confrontation, then rushed to a hospital for surgery. “His condition was extremely serious from the very beginning and was described as critical,” Kleczar said. He added that surgeons performed at least three operations in an attempt to save the suspect’s life.
On Sunday, Polish prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation into the shootings.
The 25-year-old suspect died at about 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT), after succumbing to injuries from a firefight with officers, regional Governor Krzysztof Kleczar told a national broadcaster.
The attack began Saturday afternoon near Krakow’s Main Market Square, one of the city’s busiest tourist destinations. Polish authorities said that day that six people were dead, among them a British national, and 16 were wounded. The injured included five foreign nationals, two police officers and the suspect himself.
Officers later found three more bodies at the suspect’s home. Police identified them as his parents and his sister.
Police said the suspect was shot and detained during the confrontation, then rushed to a hospital for surgery. “His condition was extremely serious from the very beginning and was described as critical,” Kleczar said. He added that surgeons performed at least three operations in an attempt to save the suspect’s life.
On Sunday, Polish prosecutors opened a terrorism investigation into the shootings.
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