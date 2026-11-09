Riyadh Alert Sounds Over Possible Threat, Then All-Clear Issued
(MENAFN) Residents of Riyadh were jolted by an emergency alert on Monday after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense briefly triggered a warning over a potential danger in the capital, before declaring that the threat had passed.
The warning went out through the National Early Warning Platform, urging people in the city to take precautions. A follow-up notification from the agency soon confirmed the danger was over.
Officials gave no immediate explanation of what prompted the alert.
The incident unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying military confrontation between the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi group. The Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones toward Saudi territory.
The warning went out through the National Early Warning Platform, urging people in the city to take precautions. A follow-up notification from the agency soon confirmed the danger was over.
Officials gave no immediate explanation of what prompted the alert.
The incident unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying military confrontation between the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi group. The Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones toward Saudi territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment