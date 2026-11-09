Deadly High-Rise Fire in China’s Taiyuan Kills 14, Hurts Dozens
(MENAFN) At least 14 people have died and dozens more were hospitalized after a major blaze ripped through a high-rise building in the northern province of Shanxi, state media reported Monday.
The fire broke out Sunday evening in Taiyuan, the provincial capital, a state-run news agency based in Beijing said, citing local authorities.
Thirty-eight people were taken to hospitals on Sunday, five of whom had already died. By Monday morning, the death toll had climbed to 14.
The tower stands in downtown Taiyuan, near hospitals, schools, commercial centers and tourist attractions. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
The disaster adds to China’s record of lethal fires, which have often been blamed on lax building codes. Last November, a massive blaze swept through several tower blocks in Hong Kong and killed 168 people. A month later, a fire at a residential building in the southern province of Guangdong left 12 dead.
The fire broke out Sunday evening in Taiyuan, the provincial capital, a state-run news agency based in Beijing said, citing local authorities.
Thirty-eight people were taken to hospitals on Sunday, five of whom had already died. By Monday morning, the death toll had climbed to 14.
The tower stands in downtown Taiyuan, near hospitals, schools, commercial centers and tourist attractions. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
The disaster adds to China’s record of lethal fires, which have often been blamed on lax building codes. Last November, a massive blaze swept through several tower blocks in Hong Kong and killed 168 people. A month later, a fire at a residential building in the southern province of Guangdong left 12 dead.
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