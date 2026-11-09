Beijing Prolongs US Tariff Pause, Port Fee Freeze to Jan. 2027
(MENAFN) China has prolonged its pause on an additional 24% tariff on American imports by two months, and has also extended its suspension of special port fees on US-linked vessels, Chinese authorities announced Monday.
The 10% additional tariff on goods originating in the US will stay in force, a state-run news agency reported, citing the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
The extension follows the September summit in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Both sides floated a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff reductions that includes about $17 billion in American agricultural products China bought in 2024. The package has not been finalized.
The State Council said the extension is intended to carry out the “outcomes and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States,” according to its statement.
The statement also noted that Washington has repeatedly signaled it plans to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which have been ruled invalid, with Section 301 tariffs.
“China will continue to closely follow the U.S. side’s subsequent moves and adjust its relevant tariff countermeasures in light of the situation,” the statement added.
In a parallel step, China’s Ministry of Transport said Monday it will keep suspending special port fees on US-linked ships until Jan. 10, 2027. It will likewise hold off on its investigation into how the shipping and shipbuilding industries, and their related industrial and supply chains, affect China’s security and development interests.
Beijing first announced a one-year suspension of the port fees and the probe last November, in line with the consensus reached at China-US economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. That decision coincided with Washington’s suspension of the final measures from its investigation into China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.
The 10% additional tariff on goods originating in the US will stay in force, a state-run news agency reported, citing the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
The extension follows the September summit in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Both sides floated a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff reductions that includes about $17 billion in American agricultural products China bought in 2024. The package has not been finalized.
The State Council said the extension is intended to carry out the “outcomes and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States,” according to its statement.
The statement also noted that Washington has repeatedly signaled it plans to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which have been ruled invalid, with Section 301 tariffs.
“China will continue to closely follow the U.S. side’s subsequent moves and adjust its relevant tariff countermeasures in light of the situation,” the statement added.
In a parallel step, China’s Ministry of Transport said Monday it will keep suspending special port fees on US-linked ships until Jan. 10, 2027. It will likewise hold off on its investigation into how the shipping and shipbuilding industries, and their related industrial and supply chains, affect China’s security and development interests.
Beijing first announced a one-year suspension of the port fees and the probe last November, in line with the consensus reached at China-US economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. That decision coincided with Washington’s suspension of the final measures from its investigation into China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.
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