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Fires Caused By Russian Drone Attack Extinguished In Kyiv


Date: 2026-11-09 07:37:29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) in Kyiv reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

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UkrinForm

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