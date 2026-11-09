Russian Drone Debris That Fell Near School Recovered In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District
“Police officers recovered debris from an enemy drone that fell near educational institutions in the capital's Desnianskyi district,” the statement said.
An investigative team from the local police department and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.Read also: Russians attack inactive warehouses for third time in Odesa region, sparking fire
Law enforcement officers urge residents to remain cautious: do not approach drone debris or other suspicious objects, do not touch them, and immediately call 101, 102, or 112 if any are found.
As previously reported, debris from a Russian drone fell in an open area near a school in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
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