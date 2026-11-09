Azerbaijan Wins Youth Olympic Beach Wrestling Team Championship

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's boys' national beach wrestling team has been crowned champion at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, after an impressive performance that earned the country two gold medals and one silver.

According to the National Olympic Committee, Azerbaijani wrestlers delivered outstanding results across three weight categories, securing the top position in the overall team standings.

Tunar Guliyev, competing in the 70-kilogram category, and Elgun Karimli, in the 90-kilogram division, both claimed gold medals to become Youth Olympic champions. Their victories played a decisive role in Azerbaijan's success at the international competition.

Meanwhile, Nihad Suleymanli won silver in the 80-kilogram category, adding another medal to the country's tally.

With a total of 70 points, Azerbaijan finished first in the beach wrestling team standings, confirming its leading position in the competition.

Georgia placed second with 61 points, while hosts Senegal secured third place with 58 points.

The results represent another significant achievement for Azerbaijani youth wrestling and highlight the country's emerging talent on the international sporting stage. The athletes' performances in Dakar have further strengthened Azerbaijan's presence in beach wrestling at the youth level.