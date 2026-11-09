Overnight Strikes Rattle Ukraine, Russia 1 Day Before Talks
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine accused each other of fresh overnight air attacks Monday that left one person dead and seven wounded, one day before US-brokered peace negotiations are due to resume in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE.
Ukrainian Side
Poltava Gov. Vitaliy Dyakivnych said on Telegram late Sunday that seven people were hurt in Kremenchuk after Russian drones hit a 16-story apartment tower and a hotel. He later reported that another drone struck private property in the Hlobyne urban area of the Kremenchuk district. No one was hurt, but an outbuilding caught fire.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said rescuers pulled 15 residents to safety after the attacks on Kremenchuk and that the resulting fires have been put out.
Cherkasy Gov. Ihor Taburets said critical infrastructure in the regional capital was damaged, but no casualties have been recorded from Russian attacks since Sunday evening.
Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha said air defenses brought down 23 Russian drones and that five districts were targeted. He added that the strikes damaged an enterprise in Dnipro and an unspecified infrastructure facility in Kamianske.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defenses destroyed 271 of the 317 drones Russia launched overnight.
Russian Claims
The Russian Defense Ministry said its overnight strikes hit facilities that “support the operations of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” including a plant in Hlobyne, in central Poltava region. It also claimed to have damaged electrical substations in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.
Strikes Inside Russia
The ministry said Russian air defenses downed 430 Ukrainian drones over 14 regions and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
In the northwestern Leningrad region, Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said on the Russian social media platform Max that 113 Ukrainian drones were intercepted. He first cited reports of strikes on an industrial zone in Kirishi, then clarified that a drone hit the KINEF oil refinery there and that the town’s heating infrastructure was also damaged. Debris from downed drones struck an apartment in Kirishi and the roof of an apartment building in Vsevolozhsk, where one person was killed, he said.
Rostov Gov. Yury Slyusar said several Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Millerovsky, Tarasovsky and Neklinovsky districts.
Voronezh Gov. Alexander Gusev said six drones were detected and destroyed over Voronezh and three of its districts. Preliminary information indicated no casualties or damage.
Ukrainian Side
Poltava Gov. Vitaliy Dyakivnych said on Telegram late Sunday that seven people were hurt in Kremenchuk after Russian drones hit a 16-story apartment tower and a hotel. He later reported that another drone struck private property in the Hlobyne urban area of the Kremenchuk district. No one was hurt, but an outbuilding caught fire.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said rescuers pulled 15 residents to safety after the attacks on Kremenchuk and that the resulting fires have been put out.
Cherkasy Gov. Ihor Taburets said critical infrastructure in the regional capital was damaged, but no casualties have been recorded from Russian attacks since Sunday evening.
Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha said air defenses brought down 23 Russian drones and that five districts were targeted. He added that the strikes damaged an enterprise in Dnipro and an unspecified infrastructure facility in Kamianske.
The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defenses destroyed 271 of the 317 drones Russia launched overnight.
Russian Claims
The Russian Defense Ministry said its overnight strikes hit facilities that “support the operations of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” including a plant in Hlobyne, in central Poltava region. It also claimed to have damaged electrical substations in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.
Strikes Inside Russia
The ministry said Russian air defenses downed 430 Ukrainian drones over 14 regions and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
In the northwestern Leningrad region, Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said on the Russian social media platform Max that 113 Ukrainian drones were intercepted. He first cited reports of strikes on an industrial zone in Kirishi, then clarified that a drone hit the KINEF oil refinery there and that the town’s heating infrastructure was also damaged. Debris from downed drones struck an apartment in Kirishi and the roof of an apartment building in Vsevolozhsk, where one person was killed, he said.
Rostov Gov. Yury Slyusar said several Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Millerovsky, Tarasovsky and Neklinovsky districts.
Voronezh Gov. Alexander Gusev said six drones were detected and destroyed over Voronezh and three of its districts. Preliminary information indicated no casualties or damage.
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