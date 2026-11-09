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12 Migrants Dead, 105 Rescued in Deadly Crete Sea Operations


Date: 2026-11-09 07:34:24

(MENAFN) Twelve migrants died and roughly 105 more were pulled to safety in three separate rescue operations off the southern coast of Crete, Greek authorities said Monday.

The deadliest incident unfolded about 15 nautical miles (28 kilometers) southeast of Kali Limenes, where a Moroccan-flagged container ship spotted a migrant boat in distress, a Greek daily newspaper reported. A Greek Coast Guard vessel raced to the scene, rescued 18 survivors and recovered the bodies of 12 people.

Two further emergencies followed. Boats carrying 47 and 40 migrants were located roughly 30 and 31 nautical miles (56 and 57 kilometers) south of Kali Limenes. Frontex aerial assets, including manned and unmanned aircraft, helped pinpoint both vessels.

Frontex vessels rescued all 87 people aboard the two boats, who were expected to be brought to the port of Kali Limenes. Together with the 18 survivors from the first incident, the three operations account for around 105 rescued migrants.

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