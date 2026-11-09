Gold Surges 4.3 Percent as Oil Slides: Brent Drops to USD96.84
(MENAFN) Precious metals started the week on a strong footing Monday, while crude oil prices extended their slide, with both major benchmarks now deep in the red for the week.
Spot gold climbed 1.16% to $4,117.79 per ounce as of 0620GMT, according to market data, lifting its weekly gain to 4.3%. Silver followed, gaining 1.62% to reach $52.72 per ounce and extending its weekly advance to 4.14%.
Energy markets moved the other way. International benchmark Brent crude fell 1.5% to $96.84 per barrel, deepening its weekly loss to 7.43%. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 0.98% to $89.94 per barrel, leaving it down 6.59% over the past week.
Refined fuels also softened. Heating oil edged down 0.10% to $4.33 per gallon, and gasoline declined 0.57% to $2.76 per gallon.
In Europe, natural gas bucked the trend on the day, rising 1.03% to €86.48 ($96.5) per megawatt-hour. Even so, prices remained 8.86% lower for the week.
Spot gold climbed 1.16% to $4,117.79 per ounce as of 0620GMT, according to market data, lifting its weekly gain to 4.3%. Silver followed, gaining 1.62% to reach $52.72 per ounce and extending its weekly advance to 4.14%.
Energy markets moved the other way. International benchmark Brent crude fell 1.5% to $96.84 per barrel, deepening its weekly loss to 7.43%. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 0.98% to $89.94 per barrel, leaving it down 6.59% over the past week.
Refined fuels also softened. Heating oil edged down 0.10% to $4.33 per gallon, and gasoline declined 0.57% to $2.76 per gallon.
In Europe, natural gas bucked the trend on the day, rising 1.03% to €86.48 ($96.5) per megawatt-hour. Even so, prices remained 8.86% lower for the week.
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