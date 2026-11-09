Vienna Marks Azerbaijan's Victory Day With Music By Faig Sujaddinov (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day and an evening celebrating the creative career of Azerbaijani People's Artist and composer Faig Sujaddinov were held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Austria, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan said.

The event was supported by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund operating under the committee, and organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

Director of the Cultural Center Leyla Gasimova said that the historic Victory symbolized the unity and heroism of the Azerbaijani people and the restoration of historical justice. She highlighted Sujaddinov's contribution to the development of Azerbaijani musical culture, his diverse creative work and artistic career. She noted that his compositions held a special place in the country's musical heritage and thanked the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora for supporting the event.

Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund Akram Abdullayev congratulated Azerbaijanis living in Austria on Victory Day. He spoke about the courage of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing the significance of this historic day for the Azerbaijani people. He also highlighted the importance of cultural events of this kind in preserving the connection of Azerbaijanis abroad with their national and cultural heritage and strengthening unity and solidarity among diaspora communities.

During the evening, People's Artist Faig Sujaddinov shared interesting moments from his artistic career and memories related to his life and work. The composer spoke about the stories behind some of his best-known compositions and performed several musical pieces himself. His live performance and informal conversation gave participants an opportunity to learn more about his work and hear familiar melodies in a different setting.

The artistic programme dedicated to Victory Day also featured Sujaddinov's compositions. Soloist Fatima Jafarzade performed several of his works, accompanied by Aqshin Tariyeloglu on the tar and Ahad Nabiyev on the naghara. The composer's participation in the performances added a special touch to the musical programme.

The evening brought together the pride inspired by Victory Day and the uplifting emotions evoked by Azerbaijani music, creating memorable moments for those in attendance.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Austria, Kamil Khasiyev, also attended the event.