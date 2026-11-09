Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market To Reach USD 5,500.47 Million By 2035 As AI Racks Move To Liquid Cooling And Megawatt-Scale Cdus

Ottawa, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center cooling CDU pumps market is valued at USD 425.28 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5,500.47 million by 2035, a CAGR of 32.90%. North America holds 39% of 2026 revenue, and the U.S. market is set to grow from USD 124.39 million in 2026 to USD 1,619.61 million by 2035.







Suppliers are moving to match. Pump makers such as Grundfos, Xylem, WILO and EBARA are targeting data centers directly, while cooling system companies including Vertiv, Schneider Electric's Motivair and Eaton are expanding CDU capacity through acquisitions and new products. For pump manufacturers, CDU builders, hyperscalers, colocation operators and investors, the key questions are which pump technologies win, how fast capacity can scale, and who controls supply.

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Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

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Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Values below apply the 2026 shares published by Precedence Research to the 2026 market size of USD 425.28 million. Where published shares do not cover every segment, the remainder is shown as "other" so each group adds to 100%.







Figure 2: CDU Pumps Market Segment Shares, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

CDU Pumps Market by Cooling Technology

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Liquid cooling 63% USD 267.93 million Largest; standard for AI racks Hybrid 24% USD 102.07 million Bridges air and liquid in retrofit halls Air-assisted liquid 13% USD 55.29 million Fastest-growing; rear-door and sidecar designs

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

CDU Pumps Market by Pump Type

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Centrifugal 61% USD 259.42 million Largest; high flow at moderate pressure Magnetic drive 23% USD 97.81 million Fastest-growing; seal-less, leak-resistant Positive displacement 16% USD 68.04 million Precise flow for smaller loops

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

CDU Pumps Market by CDU Type

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Rack CDU 38% USD 161.61 million Largest; in-rack units for direct-to-chip Centralized CDU 24% USD 102.07 million Row and facility units at MW scale Modular CDU 12% USD 51.03 million Fastest-growing; scalable building blocks Other CDU types 26% USD 110.57 million Not individually sized in the report

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

CDU Pumps Market by Application and End User

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal AI computing 34% USD 144.60 million Largest and fastest-growing application Cloud computing 27% USD 114.83 million Hyperscale cloud expansion High-performance computing 16% USD 68.04 million Research and supercomputing centers Cloud service providers (end user) 35% USD 148.85 million Largest end user Colocation (end user) 22% USD 93.56 million AI-ready leased capacity Healthcare (end user) 6% USD 25.52 million Fastest-growing end user

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

CDU Pumps Market by Region, 2026

Region 2026 Share 2026 Value Growth Signal North America 39% USD 165.86 million Largest; U.S. USD 124.39M Asia Pacific 28% USD 119.08 million Fastest-growing region Europe 24% USD 102.07 million Efficiency rules favor liquid cooling Latin America 5% USD 21.26 million Early-stage colocation growth Middle East & Africa 4% USD 17.01 million Gulf AI campuses

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. North America leads with 39% of 2026 revenue because the largest AI campuses are being built in the U.S. by hyperscalers and AI developers. Vertiv, the largest U.S.-listed data center thermal supplier, reported third-quarter 2026 net sales of USD 4.31 billion, up 61%, with organic orders more than doubling, a direct signal of liquid cooling demand.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific grows fastest as China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia build AI data centers. Chinese pump makers such as GuangDong Shenpeng Technology and Changsha TOPS compete on cost, while Japanese suppliers such as EBARA and Panasonic bring precision pump technology.

Europe. Europe holds 24%. The region's focus on energy efficiency and heat reuse favors liquid cooling, and European pump makers lead the supply side: Grundfos, WILO and SPP Pumps are all active in data centers. WILO signed a cooperation agreement with Polish CDU maker DCX in April 2026, enabling 8 MW of cooling capacity from a single facility CDU.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Both regions are small but growing, led by colocation in Brazil and Mexico and large AI campuses in the Gulf states.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry

CDUs are scaling to megawatts. Schneider Electric's Motivair launched the MCDU-70 in January 2026, a 2.5 MW CDU that can scale beyond 10 MW in centralized systems and is designed around NVIDIA's GPU roadmap. DCX launched its ECDU platform with three models from 600 kW to 2.6 MW in March 2026, and its facility CDU with WILO pumps reaches 8 MW.

What it indicates: Larger CDUs need larger, redundant pumps with variable-speed control. Pump value per unit rises, and suppliers that can deliver high-flow, high-reliability pumps gain share.

Thermal companies are buying capacity. Eaton completed its USD 9.5 billion acquisition of Boyd Thermal in March 2026, adding liquid cooling expertise and more than 6,000 employees. Vertiv completed its USD 1 billion acquisition of PurgeRite, a liquid cooling services company, in December 2025.

What it indicates: Power and cooling suppliers want to offer complete liquid cooling systems, which concentrates CDU demand among fewer, larger buyers of pumps.

New entrants are joining the CDU market. LG Electronics showcased data center cooling products, including CDUs, at AHR Expo 2026 in February. Appliance, HVAC and electronics companies are using their pump and motor know-how to enter the market.

What it indicates: Competition will increase, but so will demand for pump components from established manufacturers.

Demand signals are accelerating. Vertiv raised its 2026 sales guidance to USD 14.45–14.85 billion in October 2026 after organic orders more than doubled year over year.

What it indicates: Orders placed in 2026 will become installed liquid cooling capacity in 2027 and 2028, supporting pump demand well into the forecast period.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers