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Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market To Reach USD 5,500.47 Million By 2035 As AI Racks Move To Liquid Cooling And Megawatt-Scale Cdus


Date: 2026-11-09 07:31:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Grows at 32.90% CAGR from USD 425.28 Million in 2026; Liquid Cooling Holds 63%, Centrifugal Pumps 61% and AI Computing 34%: Precedence Research Segment, Company and Buyer Intelligence

Ottawa, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center cooling CDU pumps market is valued at USD 425.28 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5,500.47 million by 2035, a CAGR of 32.90%. North America holds 39% of 2026 revenue, and the U.S. market is set to grow from USD 124.39 million in 2026 to USD 1,619.61 million by 2035.



Precedence Research today released updated intelligence on the global data center cooling CDU pumps market

The growth comes from a physical limit. AI accelerator racks now draw around 100 kW or more, far beyond what air cooling can remove, so new AI data centers are being built data center liquid cooling

Suppliers are moving to match. Pump makers such as Grundfos, Xylem, WILO and EBARA are targeting data centers directly, while cooling system companies including Vertiv, Schneider Electric's Motivair and Eaton are expanding CDU capacity through acquisitions and new products. For pump manufacturers, CDU builders, hyperscalers, colocation operators and investors, the key questions are which pump technologies win, how fast capacity can scale, and who controls supply.

Full report:

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher



Figure 1: Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market is small today relative to total data center cooling spend because liquid cooling is still early in most facilities

Request a sample:

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Values below apply the 2026 shares published by Precedence Research to the 2026 market size of USD 425.28 million. Where published shares do not cover every segment, the remainder is shown as "other" so each group adds to 100%.



Figure 2: CDU Pumps Market Segment Shares, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

CDU Pumps Market by Cooling Technology

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
Liquid cooling 63% USD 267.93 million Largest; standard for AI racks
Hybrid 24% USD 102.07 million Bridges air and liquid in retrofit halls
Air-assisted liquid 13% USD 55.29 million Fastest-growing; rear-door and sidecar designs

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

CDU Pumps Market by Pump Type

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
Centrifugal 61% USD 259.42 million Largest; high flow at moderate pressure
Magnetic drive 23% USD 97.81 million Fastest-growing; seal-less, leak-resistant
Positive displacement 16% USD 68.04 million Precise flow for smaller loops

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Centrifugal pumps lead because they move large volumes of coolant efficiently and are proven in building systems. Centrifugal pump makers are adapting designs with variable-speed drives and redundancy for CDUs

CDU Pumps Market by CDU Type

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
Rack CDU 38% USD 161.61 million Largest; in-rack units for direct-to-chip
Centralized CDU 24% USD 102.07 million Row and facility units at MW scale
Modular CDU 12% USD 51.03 million Fastest-growing; scalable building blocks
Other CDU types 26% USD 110.57 million Not individually sized in the report

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

CDU Pumps Market by Application and End User

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
AI computing 34% USD 144.60 million Largest and fastest-growing application
Cloud computing 27% USD 114.83 million Hyperscale cloud expansion
High-performance computing 16% USD 68.04 million Research and supercomputing centers
Cloud service providers (end user) 35% USD 148.85 million Largest end user
Colocation (end user) 22% USD 93.56 million AI-ready leased capacity
Healthcare (end user) 6% USD 25.52 million Fastest-growing end user

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

CDU Pumps Market by Region, 2026

Region 2026 Share 2026 Value Growth Signal
North America 39% USD 165.86 million Largest; U.S. USD 124.39M
Asia Pacific 28% USD 119.08 million Fastest-growing region
Europe 24% USD 102.07 million Efficiency rules favor liquid cooling
Latin America 5% USD 21.26 million Early-stage colocation growth
Middle East & Africa 4% USD 17.01 million Gulf AI campuses

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. North America leads with 39% of 2026 revenue because the largest AI campuses are being built in the U.S. by hyperscalers and AI developers. Vertiv, the largest U.S.-listed data center thermal supplier, reported third-quarter 2026 net sales of USD 4.31 billion, up 61%, with organic orders more than doubling, a direct signal of liquid cooling demand.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific grows fastest as China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia build AI data centers. Chinese pump makers such as GuangDong Shenpeng Technology and Changsha TOPS compete on cost, while Japanese suppliers such as EBARA and Panasonic bring precision pump technology.

Europe. Europe holds 24%. The region's focus on energy efficiency and heat reuse favors liquid cooling, and European pump makers lead the supply side: Grundfos, WILO and SPP Pumps are all active in data centers. WILO signed a cooperation agreement with Polish CDU maker DCX in April 2026, enabling 8 MW of cooling capacity from a single facility CDU.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Both regions are small but growing, led by colocation in Brazil and Mexico and large AI campuses in the Gulf states.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry

CDUs are scaling to megawatts. Schneider Electric's Motivair launched the MCDU-70 in January 2026, a 2.5 MW CDU that can scale beyond 10 MW in centralized systems and is designed around NVIDIA's GPU roadmap. DCX launched its ECDU platform with three models from 600 kW to 2.6 MW in March 2026, and its facility CDU with WILO pumps reaches 8 MW.

What it indicates: Larger CDUs need larger, redundant pumps with variable-speed control. Pump value per unit rises, and suppliers that can deliver high-flow, high-reliability pumps gain share.

Thermal companies are buying capacity. Eaton completed its USD 9.5 billion acquisition of Boyd Thermal in March 2026, adding liquid cooling expertise and more than 6,000 employees. Vertiv completed its USD 1 billion acquisition of PurgeRite, a liquid cooling services company, in December 2025.

What it indicates: Power and cooling suppliers want to offer complete liquid cooling systems, which concentrates CDU demand among fewer, larger buyers of pumps.

New entrants are joining the CDU market. LG Electronics showcased data center cooling products, including CDUs, at AHR Expo 2026 in February. Appliance, HVAC and electronics companies are using their pump and motor know-how to enter the market.

What it indicates: Competition will increase, but so will demand for pump components from established manufacturers.

Demand signals are accelerating. Vertiv raised its 2026 sales guidance to USD 14.45–14.85 billion in October 2026 after organic orders more than doubled year over year.

What it indicates: Orders placed in 2026 will become installed liquid cooling capacity in 2027 and 2028, supporting pump demand well into the forecast period.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers

  • Rising rack power density from artificial intelligence high performance computing
  • Construction of hyperscale data center
  • Energy-efficiency goals, since liquid cooling cuts cooling energy compared with air.
  • Growth of cloud computing cloud services that need dense, efficient capacity
  • Server makers shipping liquid-cooled systems as standard for top-end GPUs.

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Major Challenges

    • Leak risk near IT equipment, which raises reliability and seal requirements.
    • High upfront cost of CDUs, pumps and facility water loops.
    • Retrofit difficulty in existing air-cooled data centers.
    • Lack of common standards for coolant, connectors and CDU interfaces.
    • Supply constraints for motors, drives and specialty components as demand surges.

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Emerging Opportunities

    • Magnetic drive pumps, the fastest-growing pump type, for leak-free operation.
    • Modular CDUs, the fastest-growing CDU type, for phased AI build-outs.
    • Megawatt-scale facility CDUs that need high-flow redundant pump sets.
    • Healthcare and research computing, the fastest-growing end user.
    • Service and monitoring, including predictive pump maintenance and flow analytics.

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Company and Competitive Intelligence



    Figure 3: Liquid Cooling Leaders, Company Signals 2026

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    The supply chain has two layers. Pump and motor manufacturers, including Grundfos, Xylem, WILO, EBARA, Flowserve, Johnson Electric, Panasonic, AMETEK, Gates, Gorman-Rupp, SPP Pumps and Speck, supply pumps to CDU builders. CDU and thermal system companies, including Vertiv, Schneider Electric (Motivair), Eaton (Boyd Thermal), nVent, CoolIT Systems, DCX, Delta and LG Electronics, integrate pumps into CDUs and sell them to data center operators. Specialist and Chinese suppliers such as SPAL Automotive, GuangDong Shenpeng Technology and Changsha TOPS compete in compact and cost-focused pumps.

    Company Role Positioning Relevant Development
    Grundfos Pump manufacturer Global leader in building and industrial pumps Dedicated data center pump portfolio
    WILO Pump manufacturer Pumps and drives already used in data centers worldwide Cooperation with DCX enabling 8 MW CDUs (Apr 2026)
    Xylem / EBARA / Flowserve Pump manufacturers Industrial and building pump scale Named key players in the report
    Johnson Electric / Panasonic / AMETEK Motor and pump makers Compact, precision motors and pumps Supply rack-level CDUs
    Vertiv CDU and thermal systems Largest data center thermal supplier Q3 2026 sales USD 4.31B (+61%); PurgeRite deal
    Schneider Electric (Motivair) CDU and liquid cooling MW-scale CDUs for AI factories MCDU-70, 2.5 MW (Jan 2026)
    Eaton (Boyd Thermal) Thermal systems Power plus liquid cooling USD 9.5B Boyd Thermal deal completed (Mar 2026)
    DCX Liquid Cooling Systems CDU maker High-capacity facility CDUs ECDU platform, 600 kW–2.6 MW (Mar 2026)
    Shenpeng / Changsha TOPS Chinese pump makers Cost-competitive pumps Serve fast-growing Asia Pacific demand

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Customer and Buyer Intelligence

    Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity
    CDU and thermal system makers VP Engineering, Procurement Director New CDU platforms, capacity expansions Pump supply contracts and co-design
    Hyperscale cloud providers Head of Data Center Design, Thermal Lead AI campus announcements Direct specification of pumps and CDUs
    Colocation operators VP Construction, Engineering Director AI-ready halls, liquid cooling retrofits Modular CDUs and service contracts
    AI and HPC server OEMs Thermal Engineering Lead Liquid-cooled server launches Rack-level CDU pumps
    Research and healthcare computing IT Infrastructure Director Supercomputer and imaging upgrades Compact, high-reliability CDUs

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

    Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for CDU pumps and adjacent markets such as the data center liquid cooling data center server markets

    Precedence Quadrant compares pump and CDU suppliers on capacity, technology, reliability and customer reach, helping buyers select suppliers and helping vendors benchmark rivals.

    Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks CDU launches, acquisitions, supplier agreements and data center projects, so sales teams can target new capacity early.

    Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps pump production capacity, motor and drive supply, and component lead times, supporting sourcing and supply-chain planning.

    Customized Research answers specific questions, such as magnetic drive versus centrifugal pump economics, CDU pump content per megawatt, or market entry in Asia Pacific.

    Solution What It Provides How It Helps
    Master Dataset Segment, region and company data on CDU pumps Sizes pump demand by technology and application
    Precedence Quadrant Pump and CDU supplier comparison Selects suppliers and benchmarks rivals
    Interactive Dashboard Live tracking of launches, deals and projects Targets new capacity early
    Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Production capacity and component lead times Supports sourcing and supply planning
    Customized Research Pump economics and market-entry studies Answers decision-specific questions

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

    Liquid cooling products and orders change every few months. Monthly updates suit sales and product teams tracking CDU launches and supplier agreements. Quarterly updates match thermal suppliers' earnings and order trends. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow technology shifts such as magnetic drive and modular CDU adoption, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

    Strategic Outlook

    • CEOs and CXOs: the market grows more than twelve-fold to USD 5,500.47 million by 2035; secure positions with CDU makers now.
    • Strategy and business development teams: North America (39%) leads, but Asia Pacific grows fastest; AI computing is both the largest and fastest-growing application.
    • R&D leaders: prioritize seal-less magnetic drive designs, variable-speed control and redundancy for MW-scale CDUs.
    • Procurement teams: lock in motors, drives and pump capacity early, as thermal suppliers' orders have more than doubled.
    • Investors: consolidation by Eaton, Vertiv and Schneider shows strategic value in liquid cooling assets.
    • Pump manufacturers and suppliers: partner with CDU makers, as WILO has with DCX, to secure design-in positions.

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Company Ecosystem



    Figure 4: Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Company Ecosystem, 2026

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Call to Action

    To understand where CDU pump demand, technology and supply will meet through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.

    • Report:
    • Request a sample:
    • Schedule a meeting:

    Fill out the form for relevant samples, case studies, and examples....

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