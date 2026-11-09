Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market To Reach USD 5,500.47 Million By 2035 As AI Racks Move To Liquid Cooling And Megawatt-Scale Cdus
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Liquid cooling
|63%
|USD 267.93 million
|Largest; standard for AI racks
|Hybrid
|24%
|USD 102.07 million
|Bridges air and liquid in retrofit halls
|Air-assisted liquid
|13%
|USD 55.29 million
|Fastest-growing; rear-door and sidecar designs
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
CDU Pumps Market by Pump Type
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Centrifugal
|61%
|USD 259.42 million
|Largest; high flow at moderate pressure
|Magnetic drive
|23%
|USD 97.81 million
|Fastest-growing; seal-less, leak-resistant
|Positive displacement
|16%
|USD 68.04 million
|Precise flow for smaller loops
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and ResearcherCentrifugal pumps lead because they move large volumes of coolant efficiently and are proven in building systems. Centrifugal pump makers are adapting designs with variable-speed drives and redundancy for CDUs
CDU Pumps Market by CDU Type
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Rack CDU
|38%
|USD 161.61 million
|Largest; in-rack units for direct-to-chip
|Centralized CDU
|24%
|USD 102.07 million
|Row and facility units at MW scale
|Modular CDU
|12%
|USD 51.03 million
|Fastest-growing; scalable building blocks
|Other CDU types
|26%
|USD 110.57 million
|Not individually sized in the report
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
CDU Pumps Market by Application and End User
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|AI computing
|34%
|USD 144.60 million
|Largest and fastest-growing application
|Cloud computing
|27%
|USD 114.83 million
|Hyperscale cloud expansion
|High-performance computing
|16%
|USD 68.04 million
|Research and supercomputing centers
|Cloud service providers (end user)
|35%
|USD 148.85 million
|Largest end user
|Colocation (end user)
|22%
|USD 93.56 million
|AI-ready leased capacity
|Healthcare (end user)
|6%
|USD 25.52 million
|Fastest-growing end user
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
CDU Pumps Market by Region, 2026
|Region
|2026 Share
|2026 Value
|Growth Signal
|North America
|39%
|USD 165.86 million
|Largest; U.S. USD 124.39M
|Asia Pacific
|28%
|USD 119.08 million
|Fastest-growing region
|Europe
|24%
|USD 102.07 million
|Efficiency rules favor liquid cooling
|Latin America
|5%
|USD 21.26 million
|Early-stage colocation growth
|Middle East & Africa
|4%
|USD 17.01 million
|Gulf AI campuses
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
North America. North America leads with 39% of 2026 revenue because the largest AI campuses are being built in the U.S. by hyperscalers and AI developers. Vertiv, the largest U.S.-listed data center thermal supplier, reported third-quarter 2026 net sales of USD 4.31 billion, up 61%, with organic orders more than doubling, a direct signal of liquid cooling demand.
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific grows fastest as China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia build AI data centers. Chinese pump makers such as GuangDong Shenpeng Technology and Changsha TOPS compete on cost, while Japanese suppliers such as EBARA and Panasonic bring precision pump technology.
Europe. Europe holds 24%. The region's focus on energy efficiency and heat reuse favors liquid cooling, and European pump makers lead the supply side: Grundfos, WILO and SPP Pumps are all active in data centers. WILO signed a cooperation agreement with Polish CDU maker DCX in April 2026, enabling 8 MW of cooling capacity from a single facility CDU.
Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Both regions are small but growing, led by colocation in Brazil and Mexico and large AI campuses in the Gulf states.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
CDUs are scaling to megawatts. Schneider Electric's Motivair launched the MCDU-70 in January 2026, a 2.5 MW CDU that can scale beyond 10 MW in centralized systems and is designed around NVIDIA's GPU roadmap. DCX launched its ECDU platform with three models from 600 kW to 2.6 MW in March 2026, and its facility CDU with WILO pumps reaches 8 MW.
What it indicates: Larger CDUs need larger, redundant pumps with variable-speed control. Pump value per unit rises, and suppliers that can deliver high-flow, high-reliability pumps gain share.
Thermal companies are buying capacity. Eaton completed its USD 9.5 billion acquisition of Boyd Thermal in March 2026, adding liquid cooling expertise and more than 6,000 employees. Vertiv completed its USD 1 billion acquisition of PurgeRite, a liquid cooling services company, in December 2025.
What it indicates: Power and cooling suppliers want to offer complete liquid cooling systems, which concentrates CDU demand among fewer, larger buyers of pumps.
New entrants are joining the CDU market. LG Electronics showcased data center cooling products, including CDUs, at AHR Expo 2026 in February. Appliance, HVAC and electronics companies are using their pump and motor know-how to enter the market.
What it indicates: Competition will increase, but so will demand for pump components from established manufacturers.
Demand signals are accelerating. Vertiv raised its 2026 sales guidance to USD 14.45–14.85 billion in October 2026 after organic orders more than doubled year over year.
What it indicates: Orders placed in 2026 will become installed liquid cooling capacity in 2027 and 2028, supporting pump demand well into the forecast period.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Rising rack power density from artificial intelligence high performance computing Construction of hyperscale data center Energy-efficiency goals, since liquid cooling cuts cooling energy compared with air. Growth of cloud computing cloud services that need dense, efficient capacity Server makers shipping liquid-cooled systems as standard for top-end GPUs.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- Leak risk near IT equipment, which raises reliability and seal requirements. High upfront cost of CDUs, pumps and facility water loops. Retrofit difficulty in existing air-cooled data centers. Lack of common standards for coolant, connectors and CDU interfaces. Supply constraints for motors, drives and specialty components as demand surges.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Magnetic drive pumps, the fastest-growing pump type, for leak-free operation. Modular CDUs, the fastest-growing CDU type, for phased AI build-outs. Megawatt-scale facility CDUs that need high-flow redundant pump sets. Healthcare and research computing, the fastest-growing end user. Service and monitoring, including predictive pump maintenance and flow analytics.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 3: Liquid Cooling Leaders, Company Signals 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
The supply chain has two layers. Pump and motor manufacturers, including Grundfos, Xylem, WILO, EBARA, Flowserve, Johnson Electric, Panasonic, AMETEK, Gates, Gorman-Rupp, SPP Pumps and Speck, supply pumps to CDU builders. CDU and thermal system companies, including Vertiv, Schneider Electric (Motivair), Eaton (Boyd Thermal), nVent, CoolIT Systems, DCX, Delta and LG Electronics, integrate pumps into CDUs and sell them to data center operators. Specialist and Chinese suppliers such as SPAL Automotive, GuangDong Shenpeng Technology and Changsha TOPS compete in compact and cost-focused pumps.
|Company
|Role
|Positioning
|Relevant Development
|Grundfos
|Pump manufacturer
|Global leader in building and industrial pumps
|Dedicated data center pump portfolio
|WILO
|Pump manufacturer
|Pumps and drives already used in data centers worldwide
|Cooperation with DCX enabling 8 MW CDUs (Apr 2026)
|Xylem / EBARA / Flowserve
|Pump manufacturers
|Industrial and building pump scale
|Named key players in the report
|Johnson Electric / Panasonic / AMETEK
|Motor and pump makers
|Compact, precision motors and pumps
|Supply rack-level CDUs
|Vertiv
|CDU and thermal systems
|Largest data center thermal supplier
|Q3 2026 sales USD 4.31B (+61%); PurgeRite deal
|Schneider Electric (Motivair)
|CDU and liquid cooling
|MW-scale CDUs for AI factories
|MCDU-70, 2.5 MW (Jan 2026)
|Eaton (Boyd Thermal)
|Thermal systems
|Power plus liquid cooling
|USD 9.5B Boyd Thermal deal completed (Mar 2026)
|DCX Liquid Cooling Systems
|CDU maker
|High-capacity facility CDUs
|ECDU platform, 600 kW–2.6 MW (Mar 2026)
|Shenpeng / Changsha TOPS
|Chinese pump makers
|Cost-competitive pumps
|Serve fast-growing Asia Pacific demand
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|CDU and thermal system makers
|VP Engineering, Procurement Director
|New CDU platforms, capacity expansions
|Pump supply contracts and co-design
|Hyperscale cloud providers
|Head of Data Center Design, Thermal Lead
|AI campus announcements
|Direct specification of pumps and CDUs
|Colocation operators
|VP Construction, Engineering Director
|AI-ready halls, liquid cooling retrofits
|Modular CDUs and service contracts
|AI and HPC server OEMs
|Thermal Engineering Lead
|Liquid-cooled server launches
|Rack-level CDU pumps
|Research and healthcare computing
|IT Infrastructure Director
|Supercomputer and imaging upgrades
|Compact, high-reliability CDUs
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for CDU pumps and adjacent markets such as the data center liquid cooling data center server markets
Precedence Quadrant compares pump and CDU suppliers on capacity, technology, reliability and customer reach, helping buyers select suppliers and helping vendors benchmark rivals.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks CDU launches, acquisitions, supplier agreements and data center projects, so sales teams can target new capacity early.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps pump production capacity, motor and drive supply, and component lead times, supporting sourcing and supply-chain planning.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as magnetic drive versus centrifugal pump economics, CDU pump content per megawatt, or market entry in Asia Pacific.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data on CDU pumps
|Sizes pump demand by technology and application
|Precedence Quadrant
|Pump and CDU supplier comparison
|Selects suppliers and benchmarks rivals
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of launches, deals and projects
|Targets new capacity early
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Production capacity and component lead times
|Supports sourcing and supply planning
|Customized Research
|Pump economics and market-entry studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Liquid cooling products and orders change every few months. Monthly updates suit sales and product teams tracking CDU launches and supplier agreements. Quarterly updates match thermal suppliers' earnings and order trends. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow technology shifts such as magnetic drive and modular CDU adoption, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: the market grows more than twelve-fold to USD 5,500.47 million by 2035; secure positions with CDU makers now. Strategy and business development teams: North America (39%) leads, but Asia Pacific grows fastest; AI computing is both the largest and fastest-growing application. R&D leaders: prioritize seal-less magnetic drive designs, variable-speed control and redundancy for MW-scale CDUs. Procurement teams: lock in motors, drives and pump capacity early, as thermal suppliers' orders have more than doubled. Investors: consolidation by Eaton, Vertiv and Schneider shows strategic value in liquid cooling assets. Pump manufacturers and suppliers: partner with CDU makers, as WILO has with DCX, to secure design-in positions.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
To understand where CDU pump demand, technology and supply will meet through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.
- Report: Request a sample: Schedule a meeting:
Fill out the form for relevant samples, case studies, and examples....
Related ReportsData Center Liquid Cooling Market: Data Center Cooling Market: AI Data Centers Market: Containerized Data Center Market: Data Center Market: Hyperscale Data Center Market: Modular Data Center Market: Centrifugal Pump Market: Server Market: High Performance Computing Market: Hyperscale Cloud Market: Cloud Infrastructure Market: Cloud Services Market: Cloud Computing Market: Digital Infrastructure Market: Digital Transformation Market: Edge Computing Market: Artificial Intelligence Market: Machine Learning Market: Software Market:
About Precedence Research
Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting company. It provides market sizing and forecasts, competitive and company analysis, customer and buyer intelligence and customized research across ICT, machinery and equipment, energy, healthcare, chemicals and materials, automotive and other industries, helping executives and investors make evidence-based decisions.
Our Partners
- Towards Healthcare: Towards Packaging: Towards Chemical & Materials:
Connect With Us
- USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Singapore: +65 3105 1271 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email: ...
Social Media
- LinkedIn: Facebook: X: Medium:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment