BIOMASER Previews Black Friday And Cyber Monday Offers: 25% Off And Free Machines With Selected Supply Bundles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The November 13–December 7 campaign combines savings on PMU equipment and supplies with machine gifts on selected purchases, starting November 27.

Changsha, Hunan Province, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMASER is previewing its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign, giving permanent makeup artists and studio owners time to plan equipment purchases and replenish supplies ahead of the holiday shopping season. The promotion will run from November 13 through December 7, with 25% off across the official online store, excluding co-branded products, and complimentary gifts with selected purchases.











The campaign will open with equipment offers on the TP006, U1 Pro and Claro. Starting November 27, three selected consumable bundles will also include a complimentary machine, allowing buyers to combine a supply purchase with an equipment addition. These bundle gifts will continue through the campaign's December 7 closing date.

November 13: 25% Off and Gifts with Selected Machines

The 25% storewide discount will be applied automatically at checkout, with no discount code required for the base offer. Customers purchasing selected machines during the campaign will also receive the following gifts:



TP006: One box of Pinky Pro cartridges containing 10 pieces, plus one 6ml bottle of pigment.

U1 Pro: One box of Pinky Ultra cartridges containing 10 pieces, four boxes of Pinky Pro cartridges containing four pieces each, plus one 6ml bottle of pigment. Claro: Two boxes of Pinky Pro cartridges containing four pieces each, plus one 6ml bottle of pigment.











The equipment offers give PMU professionals a choice of machines with accompanying supplies, while the wider promotion also covers eligible cartridges, pigments and other products available through the official store.

November 27: Selected Supply Bundles Include a Free Machine

For customers planning a larger supply purchase, BIOMASER will introduce machine gifts on three selected bundles from November 27 through December 7:



Claro Supply Bundle: Eight boxes of Pinky Pro 1R 0.30mm cartridges and eight boxes of 3R cartridges, totaling 320 cartridges, plus three pigment sets totaling fifteen 12ml bottles. The bundle will include a complimentary Claro machine and will be priced at US$508.36 after the 25% discount.

P90 PRO Supply Bundle: The same cartridge and pigment quantities, paired with a complimentary P90 PRO machine, also priced at US$508.36 after the 25% discount. VERA V1 Microneedling Bundle: Six boxes of 12P cartridges and six boxes of NANO ROUND cartridges, totaling 120 cartridges, paired with a complimentary VERA V1 machine. The bundle will be priced at US$296.91 after the 25% discount.











Each offer is tied to the purchase of its designated bundle. Customers do not need to assemble separate products to reach a spending threshold. The free-machine offer begins on November 27; purchases made before that date do not include the promotional machine gift.

An Additional US$5 Off During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

From November 27 through November 30, customers can use BFCM5 for an additional US$5 off with no minimum spend. The code can be combined with the campaign's 25% discount and applicable gifts, including the selected machine-gift bundles.

With BFCM5, the Claro and P90 PRO bundles will each be US$503.36, and the VERA V1 bundle will be US$291.91. The code expires after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, while the 25% discount and applicable gifts will continue through December 7.

PMU artists can explore the product range and prepare for the upcoming offers at BIOMASER's official online store.

About BIOMASER

BIOMASER offers permanent makeup and tattoo equipment, cartridge needles, pigments and related supplies through its official online store. Its product range includes PMU machines, Pinky cartridge needles and microneedling products.

CONTACT: Josh Zeng,...