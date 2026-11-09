Food And Beverage Market Outlook 20262032: Global Valuation To Reach USD 12.14 Trillion, Driven By Health-Led Products And Demand For Convenient Eating, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The food and beverage market is projected to grow at a 3.62% CAGR through 2032, with Asia-Pacific leading and the Middle East and Africa emerging as the fastest-growing region.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the food and beverage market size is projected to grow from $ 9.79 trillion in 2026 to $ 10.16 trillion in 2027, reaching $ 12.14 trillion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.62% during 2027–2032. Demand for nutrition-oriented groceries and convenient chilled foods is supporting product spending in the United Kingdom, while growing retail demand for protein-focused products is creating opportunities in the United States. Across the sector, increasing interest in health-led product ranges and convenient eating options continues to support demand. However, input cost pressures, promotional restrictions, packaging requirements and supply constraints remain important factors influencing market conditions.

Key Growth Factors

Health-Oriented Product Demand Supports Everyday Food Spending

Nutrition-oriented groceries and convenient chilled foods are supporting product spending in the United Kingdom, while protein-oriented retail demand is creating opportunities in the United States. These developments indicate growing commercial relevance for accessible everyday nutrition, allowing producers to serve health-conscious consumers without relying exclusively on premium-priced products.

Product Diversification and Retail Delivery Expand Market Access

The acquisition of a prebiotic soda brand gives a diversified producer another route to nutritional differentiation, while retail delivery extends food access. Together, product diversification and evolving retail channels provide additional ways to connect health-led offerings with consumers and convenient eating occasions.

Packaging Rules and Supply Constraints Pressure Market Operations

EU packaging rules applying from August 2026 and shortages following the Middle East conflict that began in February 2026 are adding supply constraints. Input costs and promotional restrictions further temper market expansion, requiring producers to balance product positioning and accessibility with operating pressures.

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“The food and beverage market is increasingly shaped by the need to balance accessible nutrition with supply-side and cost pressures. Producers that can strengthen health-led product ranges and convenient retail access while managing packaging requirements and input costs will be better positioned to serve everyday consumer demand,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights

The Food and Beverage Market Report is segmented by:

Product Category: Food and beverages.

Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience/grocery stores, and more.

Packaging Type: Plastic packaging, paperboard packaging, and more.



Nature: Conventional and organic/natural. Geography: Asia-Pacific, North America, and more.

Food and Beverage Market: Regional Growth Outlook

Asia-Pacific represented 41.11% of the global food and beverage market in 2026, making it the largest regional contributor by market share. The Middle East and Africa are forecast to record the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 5.1% over 2027–2032.

The United Kingdom and the United States feature distinct demand drivers within the market. Nutrition-oriented groceries and convenient chilled foods support product spending in the UK, while protein-oriented retail demand creates opportunities in the US.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the food and beverage market is influenced by product differentiation, consumer access, and the ability to respond to cost and supply constraints. Health-led ranges, nutritional positioning, product diversification, and retail delivery are relevant to strategic approaches, while packaging requirements and promotional restrictions add operational considerations for producers.

Key Companies

Nestlé S.A.

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

JBS S.A.

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Industry Trending Reports

Beverage Stabilizers Market Size: The global beverage stabilizers market is estimated at $2.62 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach $3.63 billion by 2031, registering a 6.74% CAGR. Demand expansion is propelled by rapid consumer uptake of functional beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffees, and plant-based dairy alternatives requiring precise rheology control to prevent phase separation under thermal stress and aseptic processing. To align with clean-label consumer sentiment, ingredient processors are transitioning away from synthetic additives toward fermentation-derived hydrocolloids and botanical gums, positioning multi-component stabilizer systems as vital tools to ensure mouthfeel integrity and suspension stability.

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market Share: The global food and beverage processing equipment market was valued at $85.22 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand to $120.99 billion by 2031, achieving a 7.26% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Capital expenditure is shifting from standalone machine replacements toward end-to-end connected processing lines equipped with integrated digital inspection, hygienic cleaning-in-place (CIP) controls, and automated predictive maintenance. Original equipment manufacturers offering modular, automated platforms gain long-term procurement advantages as food processors navigate labor shortages and tighten operational compliance with international food-safety mandates.

Beverage Flavoring Market Trends: The global beverage flavoring market is estimated at $5.33 billion in 2025 and is forecast to climb to $7.21 billion by 2030, growing at a 6.23% CAGR. While regulatory shifts including tighter FDA scrutiny around self-affirmed GRAS ingredient determinations raise compliance thresholds, Asia-Pacific drives regional volume, holding a 35.03% revenue share and expanding at a 7.83% CAGR. In response to global citrus raw material shortages, flavor houses are scaling precision fermentation and advanced biotechnology synthesis to deliver cost-stabilized, clean-label natural flavor replacers across premium and functional RTD lines.

Natural Food Preservatives Market Growth: The global natural food preservatives market is projected to expand from $2.01 billion in 2026 to $2.76 billion by 2031, registering a 6.50% CAGR. Expansion is driven by packaged food brands phasing out synthetic antioxidants and chemical antimicrobials in response to consumer demand for clean-label formulations and FDA regulatory programs curbing petroleum-based additives. To secure retailer private-label vendor approvals and serve surging demand for certified organic packaged goods, ingredient processors are scaling industrial precision-fermentation and botanical extraction platforms for mixed tocopherols, rosemary extract, cultured dextrose, and lactic acid systems.

Food Decorations and Inclusions Market Analysis: The global food decorations and inclusions market is valued at $7.60 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $10.10 billion by 2031, tracking a 5.92% CAGR. While industrial food processors generate over 54% of sales, commercial foodservice channels are advancing at a faster 6.86% CAGR, functioning as agile testbeds for premium dessert formats, artisanal textures, and seasonal culinary trends. Packaged bakeries, dairies, and confectioners are integrating functional inclusions, natural color-matched sprinkles, and chocolate drops into production lines to command higher unit price points and differentiate products on retail shelves.

About Mordor Intelligence

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