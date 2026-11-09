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Braveheart Bio To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London


Date: 2026-11-09 07:31:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braveheart Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRVE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, being held November 16-19, 2026. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a live webcast by visiting the News & Events section of the Braveheart Bio website at , with a replay available in a temporary archive following the event.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Braveheart Bio's lead product candidate, BHB-1893, is a next-generation oral small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor (CMI) being developed for the treatment of obstructive HCM (oHCM) and non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Braveheart Bio is aiming to address the limitations of currently available CMIs by designing BHB-1893 for rapid onset, consistent depth of response, preservation of systolic function, prompt reversibility, and a straightforward approach to titration and monitoring. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Sharif
New Street Investor Relations
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Media Contact

FGS Global
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