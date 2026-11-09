Bridgebio To Participate In November And December Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare investor conferences:
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com LinkedIn X Facebook Instagram YouTube TikTok
BridgeBio Media Contact:
BridgeBio Investor Contact:
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, UK: Monday, November 16 at 9:30 am GMT Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL: Monday, November 30 at 2:35 pm EST Citi Global Healthcare Conference 2026, Miami, FL: Tuesday, December 1 at 3:00 pm EST Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Wednesday, December 2 at 9:30 am EST
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com LinkedIn X Facebook Instagram YouTube TikTok
BridgeBio Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications
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(650)-789-8220
BridgeBio Investor Contact:
BridgeBio Investor Relations
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