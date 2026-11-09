FTI Consulting Bolsters North American Telecom Practice With Appointment Of Two Senior Managing Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moe Kelley and Brian Bagenstose will support TMT and digital infrastructure operators and investors with growth strategy and commercial due diligence

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced the appointment of Moe Kelley and Brian Bagenstose as Senior Managing Directors in the Telecom, Media & Technology practice.

Mr. Kelley and Mr. Bagenstose, who are based in Boston, bring decades of expertise in solving complex strategic and commercial challenges for telecom operators, digital infrastructure providers and their investors.

"Moe and Brian have spent their careers solving problems for telecom and digital infrastructure clients, from fiber networks and data centers to broadband, wireless and emerging technologies," said Steve Simms, Global Vice-Chairman of the Corporate Finance segment. "Their arrival means we can support operators and investors at every stage, from commercial due diligence and investment decisions through growth strategy and value creation."

Mr. Kelley has spent 25 years advising senior executives in wireless, broadband and convergence worldwide, working with operators, device makers, infrastructure vendors and investors. He specializes in strategy, business development and due diligence, and has helped service providers assess the impact of convergence and increased broadband competition, as well as the opportunities presented by the shift to AI Inference and the rise of NeoClouds.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Kelley was a managing director in Alvarez & Marsal's Telecom and Digital Infrastructure practice and was a partner and telecommunication and digital infrastructure expert with both Oliver Wyman and Altman Vilandrie.

"The telecom market is being reshaped by rising demand for broadband capacity, data center growth, AI-enabled services and new infrastructure models,” said Mr. Kelley.“FTI Consulting brings the sector expertise, transaction experience and data-driven approach clients need to evaluate these opportunities and make decisions with confidence, and I look forward to joining my colleagues to make an impact for our clients.”

Mr. Bagenstose brings nearly 30 years of experience advising private equity sponsors, infrastructure investors, boards of directors and executive leadership teams on corporate strategy development, investment targeting, due diligence and market expansion, across the digital infrastructure landscape. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will focus on supporting clients with data center services and metro, long-haul and residential fiber.

Mr. Bagenstose has completed more than $150 billion in due diligence assignments on internet infrastructure providers for private equity and venture capital firms, infrastructure funds, hedge funds, and telecom operators. He joins the firm from EY-Parthenon, where he was a partner. He previously co-founded CMA Strategy Consulting, a firm focused on telecom and digital infrastructure which was sold to EY-Parthenon in 2021.

“Telecom operators and infrastructure investors are navigating a more complex environment, with capital discipline, technology shifts and evolving customer demand, all influencing where value can be created,” Mr. Bagenstose said.“I look forward to working with FTI Consulting's global network of experts to help clients address those challenges, identify growth opportunities and execute strategies that create lasting value.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,200 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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