Eq Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Tomas Von Rettig

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eQ Plc Managers' Transactions9 November 2026 at 2:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Maiores Capital Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Tomas von Rettig

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 179489/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-11-05

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 7.94 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki,

eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13,9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group's parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at.