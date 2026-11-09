Eq Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Tomas Von Rettig
9 November 2026 at 2:30 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Gemstone S.A.
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Tomas von Rettig
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 179504/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-11-05
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 7.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 7.94 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki,
eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13,9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group's parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at.
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