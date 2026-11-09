COP31 Agenda Highlights Interconnected Climate Challenges, Weather Agency Chief Says
(MENAFN) The wide-ranging agenda of the UN climate conference COP31 reflects how climate change increasingly affects interconnected sectors and systems, according to the head of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.
The conference is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together heads of state, climate negotiators, scientists, business leaders and civil society representatives. Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has been nominated to serve as COP31 president.
Speaking ahead of the event, Florian Pappenberger welcomed the extensive scope of the Turkish presidency's Action Agenda, saying its cross-sectoral structure recognizes the diverse effects of climate change and the importance of coordinated responses.
"What I really like is the breadth of the agenda," he said.
The Turkish presidency has organized its Action Agenda around 10 priority areas, covering the transition to clean energy and electrification, zero waste initiatives, methane reduction, climate-resilient urban development, green industrialization, youth engagement, education, food security, oceans and seas, resilient healthcare systems, and cooperation under the Rio conventions and the Climate Implementation Bridge.
Financing, technological development and capacity building are expected to provide support for carrying out initiatives across these priorities.
Pappenberger explained that the agenda's broad perspective reflects the growing recognition that climate risks do not affect sectors independently. Instead, they influence interconnected systems that underpin economic activity and everyday life.
He pointed to the dependence of renewable energy generation and electricity networks on weather conditions, noting that similar vulnerabilities affect water resources, marine environments and food production.
"If you look at renewable energy production, electricity structure, they're all weather sensitive. So the same applies to water, to oceans, to food systems. So the agenda is actually ... reflecting that," Pappenberger said.
He added that acknowledging these links is particularly important as governments work to turn international climate pledges into concrete policies and practical action.
The conference is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together heads of state, climate negotiators, scientists, business leaders and civil society representatives. Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has been nominated to serve as COP31 president.
Speaking ahead of the event, Florian Pappenberger welcomed the extensive scope of the Turkish presidency's Action Agenda, saying its cross-sectoral structure recognizes the diverse effects of climate change and the importance of coordinated responses.
"What I really like is the breadth of the agenda," he said.
The Turkish presidency has organized its Action Agenda around 10 priority areas, covering the transition to clean energy and electrification, zero waste initiatives, methane reduction, climate-resilient urban development, green industrialization, youth engagement, education, food security, oceans and seas, resilient healthcare systems, and cooperation under the Rio conventions and the Climate Implementation Bridge.
Financing, technological development and capacity building are expected to provide support for carrying out initiatives across these priorities.
Pappenberger explained that the agenda's broad perspective reflects the growing recognition that climate risks do not affect sectors independently. Instead, they influence interconnected systems that underpin economic activity and everyday life.
He pointed to the dependence of renewable energy generation and electricity networks on weather conditions, noting that similar vulnerabilities affect water resources, marine environments and food production.
"If you look at renewable energy production, electricity structure, they're all weather sensitive. So the same applies to water, to oceans, to food systems. So the agenda is actually ... reflecting that," Pappenberger said.
He added that acknowledging these links is particularly important as governments work to turn international climate pledges into concrete policies and practical action.
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