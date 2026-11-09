Canada: Death Of Punjab Youth Raises Concern Over Vulnerability Of Indian Migrants

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Nov 9 (IANS) The death of a 28-year-old man, a resident of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, in Canada has raised concerns over the vulnerability of Indian migrants and exposed the financial hardships that can lie behind the pursuit of an overseas dream.

Simranjeet Singh died on October 23 after he was reportedly hit by a train in Canada's Greater Toronto. On October 23, Singh made food for himself before travelling towards a railway station in Mississauga. Subsequently, he died in a train-related incident that had been termed as suspected suicide.

His death, believed to be a suicide, has brought attention to the fraudulent employment arrangements, alleged wage exploitation and the difficulties faced by migrants in the pursuit of Canada's immigration system.

His family said Singh visited Canada on an employer-specific work permit obtained through the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process. His parents had reportedly borrowed heavy amount of money to pay for his migration to Canada, expressing hope that employment would eventually improve their financial conditions. However, Simranjeet started facing difficulties immediately after he arrived in Canada's British Columbia.

His family said that the firm that had supposedly offered him employment was not found in Canada. Since none of the representative came to the airport to receive him, Singh initially went to live with his friend and subsequent inquiries reportedly indicated that the company mentioned in the employment documents was not functional. As a heavy amount of money was spent on securing work permit, he was left stranded without the employment opportunity that was the reason behind his move to Canada.

He shifted to Greater Toronto, where he obtained a truck driver's licence and began working for a transport company. However, his relatives have claimed that his hopes of achieving financial stability were undermined again as the trucking company did not pay him approximately CAD 15,000 in wages. His employer later reportedly released only CAD 2,000 to CAD 3,000, leaving a significant portion of his earnings outstanding.

He resigned there and worked for an e-commerce company for several months in Ottawa. Later, he returned to the Greater Toronto before working for a trucking assignment again. Despite his efforts, he continued to face difficulties to have stable employment and financial security in Canada. His difficulties were further increased by a loan exceeding Rs 25 lakh, which his family had taken to pay for his migration to Canada. He struggled to repay the loan as he had limited earnings.

Simran problems further increased due to immigration uncertainty. His family members said that Simranjeet Singh had met an immigration lawyer who submitted a refugee protection claim in an attempt to regularise his position in Canada. Initially, the family believed that the application was under process, however, information received following his death indicated that the claim had already been rejected. His family claimed that the lawyer had accepted money without sharing important developments. When Simranjeet demanded clarification, he was reportedly informed that his immigration status had expired and more money was needed for the process.

"These allegations have not been independently established, but they highlight the risks faced by migrants who depend heavily on employers, recruitment intermediaries and immigration advisers for their livelihoods and legal status," Antariksh Singh mentioned in a Khalsa Vox report.

"Friends and relatives said Simranjeet largely concealed his difficulties from his parents in Punjab. Aware of the considerable financial sacrifices made to send him abroad, he reportedly avoided discussing the extent of his struggles. It was only after his death that his family began to understand the financial setbacks and emotional distress he had allegedly endured," the author added.