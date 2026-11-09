Tejashwi Yadav Targets Bihar Govt Over Rising Crime Calls For Politics Focused On Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) RJD National Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday targeted the state government over the law and order situation, alleging that incidents of gunfire, robbery and crimes against women and girls had become commonplace.

Speaking to party leaders and workers at the RJD office in Patna on his 37th birthday, Tejashwi alleged that crime was continuing unabated in Bihar while the government remained silent.

He said he wanted to see a Bihar free from corruption, crime, robbery and exploitation, and called for politics focused on employment and public welfare rather than hatred.

Tejashwi urged RJD leaders and workers to carry forward the ideals of party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav with renewed determination.

He asked them to reject divisive politics and take the party's message to every village and household.

He also appealed to people to maintain a positive outlook and participate in future struggles and movements, expressing confidence that public support and affection would strengthen the party's political efforts in Bihar.

The RJD leader thanked party leaders, workers and journalists who attended the birthday celebration.

He said the affection shown by people reflected their trust and encouraged the party to continue working towards its political objectives.

The celebration was marked by the cutting of a 37-pound cake in the presence of senior party leaders and workers.

Slogans wishing Tejashwi a long life and birthday greetings were raised as he cut the cake.

Sweets and pieces of cake were subsequently distributed among those present.

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of RJD state president Mangni Lal Mandal. State vice-president Dr Tanveer Hassan and party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed conducted the proceedings.

Mandal felicitated Tejashwi by presenting him with a shawl and a bouquet.

He said the enthusiasm surrounding the birthday celebration reflected the trust and affection people had for the RJD leader.

He also said such gatherings could promote social harmony and give a new direction to Bihar's politics.

The event witnessed the participation of party leaders and workers, who extended their birthday wishes to Tejashwi.