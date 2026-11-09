Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Launches Lifestyle Improvement Programme, Supporting Healthier Futures For UAE Nationals

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Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre ADPHC, in collaboration with the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) and with the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi DoH, has launched the Lifestyle Improvement Programme, a 24-week research programme designed to help eligible UAE Nationals in Abu Dhabi whose IFHAS results have identified risk factors linked with chronic conditions take practical steps to reduce these risks through personalised lifestyle changes.

The programme builds on IFHAS's role in supporting prevention and identifying health risk factors, helping eligible participants move from understanding their health risks to taking action to reduce them before they develop into chronic conditions and empowering them to take proactive steps towards healthier lives. Over the 24-week programme, each participant receives personalised, science-based guidance and structured behaviour change support to help them build healthier habits across key areas including nutrition, physical activity, sleep, mental wellbeing, stress management and social wellbeing. The programme will also study the impact of these changes on risk factors associated with chronic conditions, contributing scientific evidence on the role of lifestyle changes in supporting prevention. These insights can inform the development of preventive interventions that respond to the needs of the community and support Abu Dhabi's efforts to enable community members to enjoy better health and longer lives.

Delivered at IHLAD, the world's first regulator-licensed Healthy Longevity Medicine Centre, participants begin their journey with a comprehensive clinical evaluation and baseline assessment, including health tests, body composition assessment, and wearable device setup.

Based on their results, lifestyle patterns and personal goals, each participant receives a tailored health plan supported by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, dietitians, health coaches, exercise specialists and nurses. The programme aims to support meaningful behaviour change by helping participants develop healthier habits that can be sustained beyond the 24-week journey.

Throughout the programme, participants receive in-person and virtual guidance, dietitian reviews, health coaching and progress tracking to support their individual goals.

At the conclusion of the programme, participants undergo a final assessment to evaluate their progress and outcomes. They also receive a personalised long-term health management plan, equipping them with the knowledge, insights and tools to maintain healthier lifestyle practices and continue improving their long-term health and wellbeing.

The programme will be delivered in line with applicable research ethics, privacy and data governance requirements.

His Excellency Dr Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said:“Prevention is fundamental to building a healthier community, and we are committed to helping people to take proactive steps to protect their health before risk factors develop into chronic conditions. Through this research programme, we are working with the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi to empower participants to make informed, lasting changes to their lifestyles and better understand their individual health risks. The programme's findings will also provide valuable scientific evidence to support the development of more effective prevention programmes that respond to the needs of the community. This programme reflects our commitment to advancing public health in Abu Dhabi: by acting earlier, using evidence to inform our approach, and enabling healthier communities to live longer, fulfilled lives.”

Dr Nicole Sirotin, Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, said:“When people understand their own health risks and have the right support, they can make changes that are realistic, personal and sustainable. This programme brings together clinical evaluation, health data, coaching and specialist care to help participants turn information into daily action across nutrition, movement, sleep, stress and overall wellbeing. Our goal is to help people feel better today while building healthier habits that can support their long-term health.”

The programme is open to applicants aged 25 to 50 who are Thiqa holders, have a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 35, and have previously completed the Emirati Genome Programme and IFHAS screening. Applicants must not be pregnant, enrolled in another lifestyle intervention programme, and must not have used GLP-1 medications in the past three months. Applicants with serious medical conditions, recent surgery or mobility limitations that may affect safe participation may not be eligible. Following registration, IHLAD's research team will assess interested individuals against the programme criteria to confirm eligibility before enrolment.

UAE Nationals in Abu Dhabi who meet the programme's initial criteria can apply to participate by completing the form here. For inquiries, please contact IHLAD's research department at.... Participation is free for eligible participants, subject to assessment against the programme criteria following registration.

The collaboration between ADPHC and IHLAD reflects a shared commitment to strengthening preventive care, supporting healthier lifestyles and building evidence-based models that can improve population health across Abu Dhabi.