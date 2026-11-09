Knowbe4 Expands Global Data Residency To Six Markets Across The Middle East, Asia-Pacific And South America

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Customer data at rest to be held in-region across Australia, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the UAE, expanding on existing data residency options Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Tampa Bay, FL – KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both humans and AI agents, today announced its commitment to expanding in-region data residency across six key international markets: Australia, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United Emirates UAE.

The expansion addresses escalating regulatory complexity worldwide. By offering local data residency, KnowBe4 enables organizations across industries to secure their whole workforce, people and AI agents, while aligning with local data privacy frameworks.

These new regions are in addition to KnowBe4's existing data residency capabilities across Canada, the European Union (Germany and Ireland), the United Kingdom and the United States.

“As the global regulatory environment evolves and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, international organizations require clarity and confidence regarding where their sensitive data is stored,” said Bryan Palma, CEO at KnowBe4.“Expanding our in-region data residency across these six markets gives our customers greater control over their data at rest, so they can secure their workforces with confidence.”

Launch in each new region is contingent on the underlying cloud infrastructure becoming generally available. Customer data at rest in these regions will be available across the KnowBe4 Platform.

About KnowBe4:

KnowBe4 empowers the whole workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both humans and AI agents. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, email & collaboration security, and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The Platform leverages 16-years of behavioral data to combat advanced threats including social engineering, prompt injection, and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defense.