Karnataka: Stagnant Water In BC Road-Addahole Highway Drains Sparks Mosquito Breeding Fears

Driving along the BC Road-Addahole stretch of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway may now be a smoother experience for motorists following the road development work. However, the condition of the concrete drains constructed along both sides of the highway has raised concerns among local residents. Despite lakhs of rupees being spent on drainage infrastructure, water is reportedly stagnating at several locations instead of flowing freely. This has raised questions about the quality of construction and the effectiveness of the drainage system, with residents fearing that stagnant water could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Concrete drains have been constructed along both sides of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway as part of the development work. However, the project has reportedly created another problem, as water is not flowing properly through several sections of the drains and is instead accumulating in them.

The condition of the drains at Surikumeru, Mani, Bollukallu, Perne and Budoli has drawn attention to the issue. With changing weather conditions and intermittent rainfall, the stagnant water has raised concerns about mosquito breeding in these areas.

Awareness Campaigns On One Side, Mosquito Breeding On The Other

While the health department continues to conduct awareness campaigns to prevent mosquito breeding, the condition of the highway drains has raised questions among residents.

People are regularly advised to remove stagnant water from their surroundings, including small containers and pots around their homes, to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. However, residents have questioned who is responsible for addressing the stagnant water accumulating in the concrete drains along the highway.

While preventing mosquito breeding is a responsibility of the health department, residents believe that the agency responsible for constructing the drains must also ensure that water flows through them without stagnating.

Highway Development Or A Breeding Ground For Mosquitoes?

The condition of the drains has also prompted sarcastic remarks from residents, who say that along with highway development, the project appears to have created favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.

Residents have urged the National Highways Authority to inspect the affected stretches immediately and take steps to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater. They have also called for the removal of mud, garbage and other debris accumulated in the drains.

If the problem is caused by flaws in the drainage design or construction, residents want the necessary corrections to be made to prevent water from stagnating in the future.

Local Resident Raises Concern Over Unresolved Drainage Issue

Akshat Suvarna, a local resident, said the drains constructed by KNR company were holding stagnant water and adding to the problems faced by people in the area. He also alleged that repeated complaints had failed to resolve the issue.

"The drains constructed by KNR company are holding stagnant water and increasing local problems. Even after complaining several times about this, the issue has not been solved. Officials need to fix this problem right away," said Akshat Suvarna.

KNR Company Promises Immediate Action

Responding to the complaints, Raghu Reddy of KNR company said that the accumulation of mud following the completion of the work could be one of the reasons behind the stagnation of water.

"After the work was finished, mud might have accumulated in some drains, causing this issue. We will clean the drains immediately and make arrangements for the rainwater to flow. This will reduce mosquito breeding," said Raghu Reddy.