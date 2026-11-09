Trump Presses Netanyahu to Act on Gaza Plan After Vote
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin implementing his Gaza plan in the wake of Israel’s parliamentary elections, according to Israeli media.
Trump conveyed the message in a Thursday phone call, a national Israeli broadcaster said Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.
The report said the US president wants movement on the plan no matter which government takes power in Israel. The plan calls for handing Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, placing weapons under international supervision, and pairing a phased Israeli withdrawal with reconstruction.
Months of Delay
Implementation had stalled for months during Israel’s election campaign, the broadcaster reported, as Washington tried to keep the issue from becoming politically charged.
A senior US official said the administration now expects Israel to sign off on steps postponed for domestic political reasons.
“We want to move forward cooperatively, and we need full cooperation and full partnership from the Israeli government,” the official said.
The official added that reconstruction in Gaza would not start without progress on disarming Hamas, stressing that the process would be gradual and subject to verification.
Who Was on the Call
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff also joined Thursday’s call, which reportedly covered the conflict with Iran.
The following day, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a senior member of Trump’s Board of Peace, traveled to Israel and met Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to build support for the plan, the report said.
Plan Phases
The first phase, announced in 2025, covered a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
The second phase provides for transferring Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee and deploying an international stabilization force. It also places weapons under the responsibility of the National Committee for Gaza Administration, under international supervision, with a phased Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction.
Trump conveyed the message in a Thursday phone call, a national Israeli broadcaster said Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.
The report said the US president wants movement on the plan no matter which government takes power in Israel. The plan calls for handing Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, placing weapons under international supervision, and pairing a phased Israeli withdrawal with reconstruction.
Months of Delay
Implementation had stalled for months during Israel’s election campaign, the broadcaster reported, as Washington tried to keep the issue from becoming politically charged.
A senior US official said the administration now expects Israel to sign off on steps postponed for domestic political reasons.
“We want to move forward cooperatively, and we need full cooperation and full partnership from the Israeli government,” the official said.
The official added that reconstruction in Gaza would not start without progress on disarming Hamas, stressing that the process would be gradual and subject to verification.
Who Was on the Call
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff also joined Thursday’s call, which reportedly covered the conflict with Iran.
The following day, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a senior member of Trump’s Board of Peace, traveled to Israel and met Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to build support for the plan, the report said.
Plan Phases
The first phase, announced in 2025, covered a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
The second phase provides for transferring Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee and deploying an international stabilization force. It also places weapons under the responsibility of the National Committee for Gaza Administration, under international supervision, with a phased Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment