Iran Insists 2-Day Hormuz Plan Is Best Path to Security
(MENAFN) Iran on Monday declared its two-day proposal to the United States the most workable framework for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, saying any breakthrough now hinges on Washington’s political will.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called the plan a clear, time-limited roadmap for defusing tensions in the strategically vital waterway, a semi-official Iranian news agency reported.
Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Baqaei stressed that Tehran had submitted no new initiative to Washington and that the existing two-day proposal remains on the table. He said the plan underscores Iran’s central role in protecting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.
Stabilizing international energy shipping lanes, he argued, will require the United States to show real political resolve to end the current diplomatic deadlock.
Tehran’s Conditions
Baqaei listed several of Tehran’s demands: lifting the US naval blockade, ending the war, releasing Iranian assets frozen abroad and rolling back sanctions imposed in recent months.
He claimed Washington had already accepted these terms under the 14-point Islamabad memorandum but then failed to honor its commitments. Iran, he said, will accept and implement only an arrangement that fully protects its national interests and legal rights.
He also confirmed that Tehran holds regular talks with mediators Pakistan and Qatar, and praised their diplomatic efforts.
Shipping Warning
On maritime operations, Baqaei said every vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage. He blamed US and Israeli military operations for the latest security concerns in the waterway, and warned that Iranian forces stand ready to counter any threat.
He added that ships taking routes he described as unsafe, under American pressure or incentives, could face accidents. Stability, he said, cannot return while Washington continues what Tehran regards as unlawful interference.
He also urged South Korea not to deploy naval forces to help reopen the strait, cautioning that doing so could heighten regional tensions.
Nuclear Commitments
Turning to the nuclear file, Baqaei reiterated that Iran remains a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not suspended its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He argued that US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites disrupted the normal operation of safeguards agreements, preventing Tehran from cooperating with the agency under ordinary conditions. He also criticized the IAEA Board of Governors and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, for what he called an inadequate response to the attacks.
IAEA inspectors visited Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility several days ago, he confirmed, and Tehran’s diplomatic mission in Vienna maintains routine professional contact with the agency.
Regional Diplomacy
Baqaei said China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs arrived in Tehran on Sunday for talks on bilateral ties and regional security, with further visits to other regional countries planned.
On Iraq, he said American pressure will not weaken the long-standing relationship between Baghdad and Tehran, which he described as permanently linked.
On Armenia, he said Tehran had voiced objections to the US-backed Trump Route project. Armenian officials, he said, assured Iran that the initiative would neither alter existing borders nor bring American troops to the area.
He also criticized Azerbaijan for declaring 14 Iranian citizens persona non grata, and said Tehran had summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador to lodge a formal protest.
Other Claims Rejected
Baqaei dismissed reports of a proposed US operation known as “Iron Gate,” which would reportedly target sanctioned commercial and financial transactions crossing Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea. He called it another failed attempt to pressure Tehran.
He also questioned Washington’s reported $20 million reward for information on Iran’s nuclear program, calling it a sign of confusion in the US administration over Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.
On American domestic politics, he claimed recent election results showed public opposition to the war against Iran, and said Tehran will judge any US administration by its policies and actions, not its political identity. He also rejected Israeli accusations that Iran could turn to chemical weapons, calling them unfounded.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called the plan a clear, time-limited roadmap for defusing tensions in the strategically vital waterway, a semi-official Iranian news agency reported.
Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Baqaei stressed that Tehran had submitted no new initiative to Washington and that the existing two-day proposal remains on the table. He said the plan underscores Iran’s central role in protecting maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.
Stabilizing international energy shipping lanes, he argued, will require the United States to show real political resolve to end the current diplomatic deadlock.
Tehran’s Conditions
Baqaei listed several of Tehran’s demands: lifting the US naval blockade, ending the war, releasing Iranian assets frozen abroad and rolling back sanctions imposed in recent months.
He claimed Washington had already accepted these terms under the 14-point Islamabad memorandum but then failed to honor its commitments. Iran, he said, will accept and implement only an arrangement that fully protects its national interests and legal rights.
He also confirmed that Tehran holds regular talks with mediators Pakistan and Qatar, and praised their diplomatic efforts.
Shipping Warning
On maritime operations, Baqaei said every vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage. He blamed US and Israeli military operations for the latest security concerns in the waterway, and warned that Iranian forces stand ready to counter any threat.
He added that ships taking routes he described as unsafe, under American pressure or incentives, could face accidents. Stability, he said, cannot return while Washington continues what Tehran regards as unlawful interference.
He also urged South Korea not to deploy naval forces to help reopen the strait, cautioning that doing so could heighten regional tensions.
Nuclear Commitments
Turning to the nuclear file, Baqaei reiterated that Iran remains a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not suspended its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He argued that US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites disrupted the normal operation of safeguards agreements, preventing Tehran from cooperating with the agency under ordinary conditions. He also criticized the IAEA Board of Governors and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, for what he called an inadequate response to the attacks.
IAEA inspectors visited Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility several days ago, he confirmed, and Tehran’s diplomatic mission in Vienna maintains routine professional contact with the agency.
Regional Diplomacy
Baqaei said China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs arrived in Tehran on Sunday for talks on bilateral ties and regional security, with further visits to other regional countries planned.
On Iraq, he said American pressure will not weaken the long-standing relationship between Baghdad and Tehran, which he described as permanently linked.
On Armenia, he said Tehran had voiced objections to the US-backed Trump Route project. Armenian officials, he said, assured Iran that the initiative would neither alter existing borders nor bring American troops to the area.
He also criticized Azerbaijan for declaring 14 Iranian citizens persona non grata, and said Tehran had summoned the Azerbaijani ambassador to lodge a formal protest.
Other Claims Rejected
Baqaei dismissed reports of a proposed US operation known as “Iron Gate,” which would reportedly target sanctioned commercial and financial transactions crossing Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea. He called it another failed attempt to pressure Tehran.
He also questioned Washington’s reported $20 million reward for information on Iran’s nuclear program, calling it a sign of confusion in the US administration over Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.
On American domestic politics, he claimed recent election results showed public opposition to the war against Iran, and said Tehran will judge any US administration by its policies and actions, not its political identity. He also rejected Israeli accusations that Iran could turn to chemical weapons, calling them unfounded.
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