Putin Urges CIS States to Strengthen Security Against Rising Threats
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members to make full use of their security councils' capabilities to safeguard stability and strengthen cooperation across the organization.
Addressing the 14th meeting of secretaries of security councils from CIS member states, Putin said the gathering offered an opportunity to examine a broad range of challenges and exchange views on priority measures to “most effectively” shield citizens from domestic and external threats.
“Today – amid a complex geopolitical situation and the escalation of conflicts in various regions of the world – it is essential to make the fullest possible use of the significant analytical and forecasting capabilities of your respective agencies,” Putin was quoted as saying in a transcript released by the Kremlin.
He stressed that strengthening the analytical and forecasting work of these institutions was crucial to protecting the security and sovereignty of CIS countries and maintaining stability throughout the organization's geographical area.
“It is important to assess ongoing developments in a comprehensive and objective manner, and to actively foster cooperation in order to successfully address our shared objectives,” Putin added, expressing confidence that the discussions would advance these goals.
The latest gathering of CIS security council secretaries took place in Moscow, where Sergey Shoygu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, also addressed participants.
Shoygu warned of an expanding potential for international conflicts and rising risks of foreign interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, among other security concerns.
“Naturally, the growing role of countries from the Global South and East on the international stage meets with fierce resistance from the West, which has no desire for a polycentric and equitable world order based on respect for the rights and interests of all participants in the intergovernmental dialogue,” Shoygu said.
He also praised US President Donald Trump for his efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while accusing European countries of continuing their military buildup and NATO of expanding and upgrading its military infrastructure in Poland and the Baltic states.
“At the same time, technical reconnaissance of the territory of Russia and Belarus is being conducted. Provocations are regularly carried out in the border regions,” Shoygu said.
He further accused Ukraine and its European partners of “preparing for war – for its continuation – rather than for peace.”
Addressing the 14th meeting of secretaries of security councils from CIS member states, Putin said the gathering offered an opportunity to examine a broad range of challenges and exchange views on priority measures to “most effectively” shield citizens from domestic and external threats.
“Today – amid a complex geopolitical situation and the escalation of conflicts in various regions of the world – it is essential to make the fullest possible use of the significant analytical and forecasting capabilities of your respective agencies,” Putin was quoted as saying in a transcript released by the Kremlin.
He stressed that strengthening the analytical and forecasting work of these institutions was crucial to protecting the security and sovereignty of CIS countries and maintaining stability throughout the organization's geographical area.
“It is important to assess ongoing developments in a comprehensive and objective manner, and to actively foster cooperation in order to successfully address our shared objectives,” Putin added, expressing confidence that the discussions would advance these goals.
The latest gathering of CIS security council secretaries took place in Moscow, where Sergey Shoygu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, also addressed participants.
Shoygu warned of an expanding potential for international conflicts and rising risks of foreign interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states, among other security concerns.
“Naturally, the growing role of countries from the Global South and East on the international stage meets with fierce resistance from the West, which has no desire for a polycentric and equitable world order based on respect for the rights and interests of all participants in the intergovernmental dialogue,” Shoygu said.
He also praised US President Donald Trump for his efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while accusing European countries of continuing their military buildup and NATO of expanding and upgrading its military infrastructure in Poland and the Baltic states.
“At the same time, technical reconnaissance of the territory of Russia and Belarus is being conducted. Provocations are regularly carried out in the border regions,” Shoygu said.
He further accused Ukraine and its European partners of “preparing for war – for its continuation – rather than for peace.”
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