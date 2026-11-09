Charming Medical Limited Announces Nasdaq Delisting Determination And Suspension Of Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charming Medical Limited (Nasdaq: MCTA) (the“Company”), a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products, today announced that, because the Company did not request a hearing by the November 5, 2026 deadline, trading in the Company's securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) will be suspended at the opening of business on November 9, 2026.

As previously announced on November 5, 2026, the Company received a delisting determination letter, dated October 29, 2026, from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq notifying the Company that Nasdaq Staff has determined to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-4.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) temporarily suspended trading in the Company's securities from November 12, 2025 through November 25, 2025 because of potential manipulation in the securities of the Company effectuated through recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase, hold, and/or sell the securities of the Company and to send screenshots documenting their transaction, which appear to be designed to artificially inflate the price and trading volume of the securities of the Company (the SEC's order can be found at ). On November 26, 2025, Nasdaq halted trading in the Company's securities, and the halt has remained in effect since then.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101 provides Nasdaq with“broad discretionary authority over the initial and continued listing of securities in Nasdaq in order to maintain the quality of and public confidence in its market, to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices, to promote just and equitable principles of trade, and to protect investors and the public interest.” Listing Rule IM-5101-4 further expands on this authority, allowing Nasdaq“to exercise discretion to delist a company from Nasdaq based on the potential for one or more third parties to engage in misconduct impacting a company's securities where the SEC has implemented a temporary trading suspension.”

Nasdaq will subsequently file a Form 25-NSE with the SEC, which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate.

To date, Nasdaq has not communicated any findings or determination that the Company engaged in wrongdoing in connection with the recent trading activity in the Company's securities or otherwise. The delisting determination does not have any immediate effect on the Company's ongoing business operations or financial condition, and the Company will continue to conduct its business in the ordinary course.

Following the suspension of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's securities may be eligible for quotation in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. However, there can be no assurance that any broker-dealer will make a market in or quote the Company's securities or that an active or sustained secondary trading market will develop for the Company's securities. Trading in the over-the-counter market may be subject to limited availability of information, reduced liquidity and greater volatility.

About Charming Medical Limited

Charming Medical Limited (the“Company”) is a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products. The Company integrates TCM principles with modern technology to enhance quality of life and promote holistic well-being. Through its four wellness centers in Hong Kong, the Company offers a wide range of services, including womb-warming therapy, pelvic detox therapy, moxibustion, prenatal massage, and traditional abdominal binding, designed to address women's health issues such as menstrual irregularities, hormonal imbalance, and postpartum recovery. Under its“Beauty Lab” brand, Charming Medical Limited also develops and distributes TCM-inspired supplements and beauty products, such as uterine care patches, probiotic washes, and nourishing herbal formulations, aimed at improving women's constitution and vitality. In addition, the Company provides technical training, dietary therapy consultancy, and franchise opportunities to extend its wellness philosophy to other practitioners and entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement and Form 20-F filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contacts

Charming Medical Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +852-3797-8461

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